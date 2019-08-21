Bees Stop Rainiers Winning Streak

August 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





The Salt Lake Bees used a pair of three run innings to rally past the Tacoma Rainiers 6-3 on Tuesday night. Down 3-0 in the third inning with two outs and the bases empty, Taylor Ward singled and took second on a base hit by Jared Walsh.

A single by Michael Hermosillo brought home Ward to get Salt Lake on the board and Jose Rojas followed with a two run triple to tie the game. Once again, there were two outs and no one on base in the fourth when Nick Franklin singled and scored the go ahead run from first base on a double by Jo Adell. Taylor Ward followed with a two run homer, his 26th of the season to cap off the scoring.

Jeremy Beasley (1-0) earned the win in his Triple-A debut, as he went five innings and allowed three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk. The bullpen trip of Matt Ball, Jeremy Rhoades and Zac Ryan combined for four scoreless innings to close out the game with Ryan earning his second save. Ward led the Bees' nine hit attack with two hits and two runs batted in, while Rojas added one hit and two RBI, which gives him 99 for the season. One more and he will become just the 11th player in franchise history to reach the century mark in runs batted in. Walsh's third inning single extended his hitting streak to eight games and he has hit safely in 19 of his last 20 games.

