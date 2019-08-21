OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 21, 2019

Nashville Sounds (58-68) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (59-68)

Games #128 of 140/Home #61 of 70 (27-33)

Pitching Probables: NAS-RHP Tim Dillard (7-8, 4.71) vs. OKC-RHP Logan Bawcom (1-2, 5.16)

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Nashville Sounds continue their series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have dropped seven of their last 10 games and have started a series in a 0-2 hole for a third consecutive time.

Yesterday's Games: The Dodgers won the completion of a suspended game from May 10 before Nashville came back to win the regularly scheduled game between the teams Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Play resumed in the fourth inning with the Dodgers leading, 4-0, before OKC went on to win, 10-4. OKC added to its existing lead with two outs in the fourth inning when Zach McKinstry belted a three-run homer and Zach Reks hit a two-run shot for a 9-0 lead. Nashville scored four runs in the eighth inning, but a RBI single by Jake Peter extended OKC to a 10-4 lead in the eighth. OKC reliever Luis Vasquez (1-0) was credited with the win and Nashville's Richelson Peña (1-5) took the loss...The teams then played a seven-inning game which Nashville came back to win, 13-8, scoring 10 runs over the final two innings. OKC took the first lead on a two-run double by McKinstry in the first inning. Nashville's Jett Bandy hit a solo homer in the second inning before Patrick Wisdom added a two-run homer in the third inning to put the Sounds ahead, 3-2. Edwin Ríos led off the bottom of the third inning with a solo homer to tie the game. Gavin Lux broke the tie in the fourth, hitting a two-run homer to put OKC in front, 5-3. The Dodgers loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning and tallied three runs to take an 8-3 lead. Nashville then scored seven runs in the sixth. The inning started with three straight walks and included six runs and four extra-base hits with two outs. Matt Davidson tied up the game on a three-run homer, and Preston Beck's two-run triple pushed Nashville into a 10-8 lead. The Sounds tacked on three more runs and five hits in the seventh inning. James Jones (1-0) picked up the win and Kevin Quackenbush (2-5) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Bawcom (1-2) is set to make his fifth start of the season for the Dodgers tonight...Bawcom most recently started Aug. 16 at Round Rock. He allowed a season-high six runs and season-high eight hits over 5.0 IP, including three homers, two walks and was charged with the loss in OKC's 13-3 defeat. After a bumpy start, he retired eight of the final 10 batters he faced....Across three Dodgers minor league affiliates this season, Bawcom has a 2-2 record with a 4.44 ERA. He's notched 48 strikeouts against only nine walks in 50.2 IP...Bawcom signed with the Dodgers in mid-April as a free agent to begin his fourth career stint in the organization...He made eight starts for OKC in 2018, going 2-4 with a 6.52 ERA over 38.2 innings with 21 walks and 31 strikeouts and spent most of the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa, making 12 starts...Bawcom was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the 17th round in 2010 from UT-Arlington and has also played in the Mariners, Padres and A's organizations...Tonight is Bawcom's first meeting of the season against the Sounds.

Against the Sounds: 2019: 6-8 2018: 7-9 All-time: 189-161 At OKC: 97-76

This marks the final series of the season between OKC and Nashville...Both teams have been successful at the plate throughout the season series, with each batting at least .306 and averaging at least 7.1 runs per game...The teams last met for a three-game series in Nashville July 23-25, with OKC winning, 2-1. The Dodgers outscored the Sounds, 31-14...In Nashville June 29-July 3, the Dodgers opening the series 2-0 before the Sounds won the final three meetings...The Sounds and Dodgers split four games in OKC May 7-10...Gavin Lux leads OKC with 15 hits and 12 RBI in the series, batting .441 with nine extra-base hits...Nashville won the 2018 series against OKC, 9-7, winning seven of the final nine meetings. It marked just the second time in eight years the Sounds won the season series.

A Game Three Months in the Making: Yesterday's completion of a suspended game from May 10 created some quirky stats. Zach McKinstry and Zach Reks each hit home runs in the fourth inning, and although the homers occurred yesterday, they are recorded as officially occurring on May 10. According to McKinstry and Reks' game logs, they both played for OKC and Double-A Tulsa on May 10, with Reks going deep for both teams. Some other unique notes from the suspended game include Austin Barnes appearing to play catcher for both OKC and the Los Angeles Dodgers against Washington May 10 and outfielder Jon Kemmer playing for OKC and the Generales de Durango in the Mexican League May 10. Mitchell White, Chris Nunn and Tyler Thornburg each made their "team debuts" even though they were not with the team on May 10...Between the first pitch on May 10 and the final out of the game yesterday, the "time of game" was 101 days, 23 hours and 34 minutes.

Zach Attack: Over last night's two games, Zach McKinstry went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, five RBI and two walks. He has hit safely in seven straight games (10x23) and in 14 of his first 15 games with OKC, going 24-for-52 (.462) with six doubles, a triple, six homers, 23 RBI and 13 runs. He's tallied seven multi-hit games and six multi-RBI games, including four games with three or more RBI...Going back to July 25 with Double-A Tulsa, McKinstry has hit safely in 20 of his last 22 games, batting .474 (36x76) with a .540 OBP, .789 SLG and 24 RBI.

Simply De-Lux: Gavin Lux hit his 12th homer with OKC in the fourth inning of OKC's regularly scheduled game against the Sounds last night. He also drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning. Lux has now reached base safely in 40 of his first 41 games with OKC and hit safely in 37 of 41 games...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is slashing .415/.500/.772/1.272. He has 71 hits, 21 multi-hit games, 33 XBH, 38 RBI and 50 runs scored. During that time, Lux's AVG, OBP and hits are the best, or tied for first, among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors, while his OPS and runs are second, SLG is fourth, his extra-base hits are tied for fourth and 132 total bases are fifth...He was named PCL Player of the Month for July, becoming the first OKC player to receive a PCL monthly honor since MLBAM began tracking the awards in 2010...Between OKC and Tulsa, Lux is batting .353 and his 152 total hits are tied for third in the domestic Minors.

Steady Eddie: In his first game with OKC in about two weeks, Edwin Ríos picked up right where he left off and homered for the ninth time in 14 games and 11th time in 17 games. He also notched a double...Ríos has hit safely in a season-best 14 straight games with OKC for his longest hitting streak since a 16-gamer in 2016 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga. During his current streak, he is 21-for-52 (.404) with 15 extra-base hits, nine homers, 22 RBI, 12 walks and 18 runs...He enters tonight with at least one RBI in eight of his last nine games with OKC, totaling 14 RBI during that time.

Mound Maladies: Last night marked the ninth time in 18 games this month - and the fourth time in five games - the Dodgers allowed 10 or more runs, as Nashville scored 13 runs over seven innings, including 10 over the final two innings. Opponents have totaled 138 runs and 192 hits, with 45 homers and 87 extra-base hits, batting .306 overall (192x628). OKC's 7.39 ERA this month is the highest in the Minors and they have allowed the second-most runs (Fresno -- 142 R). Starting pitchers have posted a 7.70 ERA and relievers have a 6.96 ERA with seven blown saves, including two last night...For the season, OKC has allowed 782 runs, which is a new single-season record during the club's modern PCL era (previously 764 in 2002).

Dinger Details: Edwin Ríos and Gavin Lux each homered for OKC in last night's regularly scheduled game. OKC's 90 homers since July 1 are the third-most in all of professional baseball since July 1, trailing only Las Vegas (105) and the New York Yankees (91)...On the other hand, the 45 home runs allowed by the Dodgers in August are the most among all teams in the Minors.

Kings of K's: OKC's pitching staff paces the PCL with 1,180 strikeouts this season and has notched 33 more than second-place Sacramento despite throwing 33.1 fewer innings. The Dodgers are on pace for 1,301 K's this season, which would surpass the team record of 1,277 set in 2017.

