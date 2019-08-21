Cueto to Continue Rehab Assignment with River Cats on Monday

West Sacramento, CA - San Francisco Giants' All-Star Johnny Cueto is expected to continue his rehab assignment with the Sacramento River Cats on Monday, August 26 as he recovers from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Monday will be Cueto's fifth career appearance at Raley Field. His first start at Raley Field was for the Giants against the River Cats in the 2016 Exhibition Game. Since then, the 33-year old Dominican has made three rehab appearances in Sacramento - one in August 2017, and two more in June 2018.

Cueto, who underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2018, has not pitched in a Major League game since July 28, 2018. His previous rehab start came last night, August 20 with the Class-A Advanced San Jose Giants. He threw 60 pitches.

Tickets are still available for each game of the final regular season homestand against the Reno Aces and El Paso Chihuahuas, including the expected rehab starts for Cueto. You can also secure your 2019 Playoff Pass, which includes tickets to all four potential River Cats postseason home games. For more information, please visit rivercats.com or call 916.371.HITS (4487).

