Missions Final Regular Season Homestand Begins Friday

San Antonio - The San Antonio Missions wrap up their 2019 regular season home schedule with a three-game homestand beginning Friday at Nelson Wolff Stadium. The Missions push for the playoffs will continue as they play host to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) from Friday, August 23-Sunday, August 25.

Friday, August 23 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Shirt Off Our Back Night presented by Security Service Federal Credit Union - The Missions will give away 20 game-worn jerseys throughout the game. Winners will have the chance to meet the Missions players after the game.

* Postgame Kids Run the Bases

Saturday, August 24 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers - 7:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

* Moon Jersey Auction presented by Taco Bell - The Missions will be wearing special moon-themed jerseys to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Fans can bid on these game-worn, signed jerseys during the game with the proceeds benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio.

* Aaron's Photo Booth with the Missions - Select Missions players will be at the Aaron's Photo Booth to take pictures with fans from 6:00-6:15 p.m. The booth is located by customer service on the third base side of the concourse.

* Postgame Fireworks Show presented by Taco Bell - Make sure to stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show.

Sunday, August 25 vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers - 6:05 p.m.

* Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

* First Responders Appreciation Night presented by Butterkrust Bakery - The Missions will honor Bexar County first responders at The Wolff.

* Postgame Kids Run the Bases

* Sunday Fun Day presented by Circle K - Fans can bring in a receipt from Circle K and receive four infield reserve seats for just $20.

2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com.

