Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Iowa Cubs

San Antonio Missions (74-53) at Iowa Cubs (68-59)

Game #128/Road Game #61

Wednesday, August 21, 7:08 p.m.

Principal Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Shelby Miller (0-1, 4.76) vs. RHP Tyson Miller (2-3, 9.00)

Fast Starts: Last night the Missions scored in the first inning for the third straight game. They posted five runs in the first inning on August 18 against New Orleans and three runs on August 19. San Antonio has had two streaks this season of four straight games in which it scored at least one run in the first inning. The Missions did so from May 1-4 (two games at Iowa and two against Round Rock) and again from July 24-27 (two games against Iowa and two at Omaha).

On The Ray-dar: Corey Ray had the night off last night but has driven in at least one run in three straight games. It is the second time he has done that this season and seventh time in his career. He has had two four-game RBI streaks in his career, one from June 28-July 1, 2018 and another from August 19-22, 2018, both with Double-A Biloxi.

Walk the Line: Nate Orf drew three walks in last night's game. It was the second time he had done so this season and 11th time in his career. Since the All-Star break Orf leads the PCL in walks with 28.

*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*

Double-A [??] Triple-A [??] Milwaukee 2019 has been a breakout season for Trent Grisham, who raked his way from Biloxi to the bigs in just a few months. Now he can help Milwaukee down the stretch [????] He's the Brewers' 2019 MiLB Player of the Year. https://www.baseballamerica.com/stories/trent-grisham-brewers-2019-minor-league-player-of-the-year/

