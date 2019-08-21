Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (58-68) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (59-68)

August 21, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Games #127: Nashville Sounds (58-68) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (59-68)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Tim Dillard (7-8, 4.71) vs. RHP Logan Bawcom (1-2, 5.16)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Tim Dillard: 36-year-old Tim Dillard starts for the Sounds today. The right-hander is 7-8 with a 4.71 ERA in 30 games (18 starts) in 2019. His last time out was on August 16 vesrus Omaha where he earned no decision. He allowed 3 runs on 9 hits and 1 walk with 6 strikeouts in 6.0 innings. The Sounds ended up winning 5-3. Dillard is the Nashville Sounds all-time leader in innings pitched (690.1), wins (46), strikeouts (418), runs allowed (385), home runs allowed (60), walks (230) and games (239). In his career, Dillard has pitched in 73 big league games and 508 minor league games. He signed a minor-league free agent contract with the Texas Rangers on December 21, 2018.

Keep On Slugging: Nashville sluggers Matt Davidson (29) and Patrick Wisdom (29) combined for three home runs between the two games yesterday, bring their combined total to 58 on the season. The 58 total home runs set the franchise record for most home runs by a duo in Nashville Sounds history. They surpassed the 1999 duo of Chad Hermansen (32) and Ivan Cruz (25), who hit 57. Both Davidson and Wisdom are at 29 home runs, ranking them tied-for-eighth in the single-season rankings in franchise history. They trail Drew Denson's 30 (1994).

Ibáñez Reaches 20: Infielder Andy Ibáñez has reached base safely in 20 straight games, dating back to July 24. That's good for the 3rd-longest on-base streak among active PCL hitters. During the streak, he's hitting .377 (29-for-77) with 20 runs, 7 doubles, 5 home runs, 18 RBI and 14 walks. He carries a .473 on-base percentage during the streak.

American Conference Hitter: Ibáñez' streak has helped raise his batting average to .304 on the season, ranking him 1st on the Sounds and good for 5th among American Conference hitters. He trails San Anotnio's David Freitas (.386) and Cory Spangenberg (.313), Iowa's Jim Aducci (.313) and New Orleans' Isan Diaz (.305). Ibáñez' current average would rank set his career season-high in the United States, beating his 2016 average of .285 between Single-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco.

An Unusual Circumstance: The Sounds entered game one of yesterday's doubleheader short on outfielders. Unfortunately, centerfielder Eli White was banged up after colliding with the wall and had to be removed from the game in the middle of his at bat in the 5th inning. Surprisingly, pitcher Seth Maness came in to pinch hit to finish the at bat for White and remained in right field for the game. It was Maness' first career appearance as a position player in his professional or collegiate career. He ended the night with 3 putouts and went 0-for-2. In his career, Maness is hitting a modest .220 (9-for-41). Notably, Zack Granite played all three positions in the outfield in the game.

What's the word around Nashville?

Greg Scallan (@gregscallan)

@nashvillesounds Matt Davidson & Patrick Wisdom have combined for 58 Home Runs so far in 2019. That is the most HR's for teammates in Sounds history! #soundsremastered @JeffHemPBP @rangernationpod @ProspectTimes @JaredSandler @ThreeTwoEephus @20Hojo

FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW)

THE ROOKIE CAN DO IT ALL

After notching his first career hit this afternoon and first career home run earlier tonight,

@Nick_Solak

wraps this one up in the bottom of the 11th inning to lift the

@Rangers

to another walk-off win!

#TogetherWe

John Blake (@RangerBlake)

Rangers roster moves for Wednesday. LHP Locke St. John has been recalled from Nashville. INF-C Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been optioned to Frisco for tonight's game and will be assigned to Nashville on Friday.

