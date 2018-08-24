River Cats have no answers for Grizzlies in finale

August 24, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release





WEST SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sacramento River Cats (50-79) fell behind early to the Fresno Grizzlies (75-54) and the interstate rivals did not let up, tying season-highs for opponents hits (19) and runs (15) in the 15-1 blowout.

River Cats starting pitcher Tyler Herb had a rough outing, to say the least, allowing nine runs on 12 hits in just four innings pitched. After an early 9-1 deficit, the bullpen was able to slow down the Grizzlies offense briefly, but Fresno hung another crooked number on the board in the eighth to equal the largest output by an opponent since their game against the Tacoma Rainiers on April 15.

Sacramento area native Brock Stassi continues to be a bright spot for the River Cats, collecting the club's only RBI and going 2-for-3 with a walk for his sixth multi-hit performance in 11 games since joining Sacramento. The first baseman is now 16-for-33 (.485) overall with five RBI.

The River Cats welcome the Las Vegas 51s to Raley Field for a four-game set and will send right-hander Shaun Anderson (1-2, 4.33) to the mound in game one. The 51s will counter with left-hander P.J. Conlon (3-8, 6.87). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on the air on Money 105.FM.

Additional Notes

- Stassi's double was his sixth in eleven games played for Sacramento and fourth in his last four games.

- After a stint with the San Francisco Giants, right-handed flamethrower Ray Black recorded a scoreless ninth inning in his first appearance with Sacramento since July 5.

