OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 24, 2018

August 24, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Colorado Springs Sky Sox (67-59) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (68-59)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Games #128 of 140/Home #67 of 70 (39-27)

Pitching Probables: COS-RHP Brandon Woodruff (3-2, 3.78) vs. OKC-RHP Zach Neal (3-2, 4.25)

Friday, August 24, 2018 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

TV: YurView Oklahoma Extra (Channel 1334) - Alex Freedman & Grant Hansen

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Randy Renner

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers open a pivotal four-game series against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox at 7:05 p.m. to kick off Fan Appreciation Weekend at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...With 13 games remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers are a half-game ahead of second-place Colorado Springs in the American Northern Division standings...The OKC Disc Dogs will perform on the field and fireworks will follow the game, presented by Francis Tuttle...Cox Communications will televise tonight's game live on YurView Oklahoma Extra (Channel 1334) beginning five minutes before first pitch.

Last Game: The Dodgers scored one run in each of the first three innings on the way to a 3-2 win against Omaha Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Andrew Toles scored on a wild pitch. Edwin RÃ-os singled to lead off the bottom of the second inning and later scored when Will Smith hit a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 OKC advantage. Omaha cut the lead in half in the third inning, bringing home a run on a fielder's choice. A two-out RBI single into left field by RÃ-os extended the OKC lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the inning. Nicky Lopez led off the fourth inning with a solo homer for the Storm Chasers to cut the Dodgers' lead to 3-2, but that would be the final run of the night for either team. Dodgers starting pitcher Logan Bawcom (2-3) picked up the win, allowing two runs and five hits over six innings. He did not issue a walk and recorded four strikeouts. Dodgers relievers Josh Fields, Edward Paredes, Stetson Allie and Brian Schlitter held the Storm Chasers scoreless over the final three innings while retiring nine of 11 batters. Schlitter retired all three batters he faced in the ninth inning for his 18th save of the season. Trevor Oaks (8-7) was pinned with the loss for Omaha, allowing three runs (two earned) and eight hits over six innings, with one walk and three strikeouts.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Zach Neal (3-2) returns to the mound for his ninth start and 12th appearance with the Dodgers...Neal most recently started Aug. 18 against Iowa, pitching 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing only three singles. He did not allow a walk and recorded a season-high seven strikeouts. He exited the game with OKC in a 2-0 lead, but did not factor into the decision as Iowa went on to win, 4-3...In six games (five starts) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season, Neal owns a 2.79 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and .217 BAA...Over his last four appearances (18.0 IP), he has allowed just one walk...Neal returned to OKC following a four-player trade with Cincinnati July 4. Since rejoining the team, Neal has made nine appearances (six starts) and has posted a 4.38 ERA with opponents batting .257...The team is 5-3 in his starts and he has allowed two or fewer earned runs in five of the eight games...He also made two starts with OKC in April before an April 17 trade sent him to Cincinnati. Neal then made 18 appearances (three starts) with Triple-A Louisville...In 2017, Neal made six relief appearances during two stints with Oakland, and spent the majority of the season with Triple-A Nashville...Tonight is his fifth career start against the Sky Sox and first of the season. In four previous starts with Sacramento (2014) and Nashville (2015-17), Neal went 1-2 with a 4.30 ERA.

Against the Sky Sox: 2018: 3-4 2017: 4-12 All-time: 101-86 At OKC: 59-33 The top two teams in the American Northern Division meet for a pivotal four-game series, facing off for the first time since mid-May...After the Dodgers won the first three meetings this season, the Sky Sox have taken the last four...Colorado Springs won a rain-shortened series May 12-14 in Colorado Springs, 3-0, after the Dodgers won the first series, 3-1, May 4-7 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Although Colorado Springs leads the season series, the Dodgers have slightly outscored the Sky Sox, 24-23, and outhit the Sky Sox, 56-53...Jake Peter has paced the OKC offense, going 12-for-28 with five RBI and six runs scored...Colorado Springs won 12 of 16 meetings last season, as the Sky Sox collected more than eight wins in a season against OKC for the first time since the teams started playing in 1998. It was also just the second time in OKC's modern PCL era the team lost 12 games in the same season against one opponent (6-12 vs. Nashville in 2007).

Along the RÃ-os Grande: Edwin RÃ-os went 3-for-4 last night for his second game of the season with three-plus hits and first since June 10 at Fresno (4-for-5). He also picked up a RBI and scored a run last night, and over his last five games, RÃ-os is 8-for-16 with two doubles, a homer, five RBI and three runs scored...He leads the Dodgers with 24 hits through 20 games this month and his 12 RBI are tied with Andrew Toles for the team lead in August...RÃ-os has now hit safely in 14 of his last 16 starts, batting .397 (23x58) with eight multi-hit games and 11 RBI.

For Whom the Bell Toles: Andrew Toles went 2-for-4 last night with a double and two runs scored. Toles has been the team's most consistent hitter during the current homestand, going 9-for-25 with eight RBI and eight runs scored...His 12 RBI in August are tied for the team lead, while his 13 runs scored are second-most on the team this month...In 36 home games, Toles is slashing .344/.368/.527 with 22 RBI and 27 runs.

Quiet Riot: The Dodgers notched nine hits last night, marking the first time in 10 games they collected more than eight hits. During that time, the Dodgers are batting .204 (65x319), including 16-for-80 (.200) with runners in scoring position. They have scored 33 runs during the stretch, and although the hits have not been plentiful, they have managed to tally at least five runs in four of the last seven games. However, last night marked the sixth time in the last 10 games the Dodgers have scored three runs or fewer...The lack of offensive production has also been prevalent at home of late. In the team's last 15 games in Bricktown, the Dodgers have batted just .229 (111x484) and have scored a total of 51 runs, with two or fewer runs seven times. That includes a .228 clip with RISP (29x127).

Schlitt's Malt Liquor: Over his last four appearances, reliever Brian Schlitter has retired 12 of 13 batters faced with three strikeouts. He's notched saves each of the last two nights, bringing his season total up to 18 --- second in the PCL. It's the most saves recorded by an OKC pitcher since 2012 (Jose Valdez, 21) and tied for third-most in a single season in the team's PCL era (since 1998).

It's Hard to Run When You Can't Walk: The Dodgers have tallied just one walk over the last two games and have a league-low 43 walks this month. Their 326 walks this season rank last among the 90 Minor League teams in High-A or above and are 114th among the 120 full-season Minor League teams...OKC is on pace to draw 359 walks. The fewest walks the team has drawn since joining the PCL in 1998 is 415 (2006).

Around the Horn: The Dodgers are 5-2 on the current homestand and 4-1 over the last five games...The Dodgers have lost three of the last four home series openers, as well as six of the last eight, and are 3-8 in the last 11 home series openers...Tim Locastro has been hit by pitch 15 times this month --- more than any other player in the Majors or Minors. His 23 HBP's this season lead all Triple-A players...Since returning to the field Aug. 18 after about one month on the Disabled List, Travis Taijeron has hit safely in four of five games, going 5-for-12 with a double, homer, three RBI and two runs scored...Last night snapped a six-game streak with at least one home run hit by OKC.

