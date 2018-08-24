Cubs Club Chasers 8-3 in Front of 8,601

Early home runs from Iowa third baseman Jason Vosler , right fielder Jacob Hannemann and shortstop Mike Freeman gave plenty of run support to starter Duncan Robinson , who earned the win in his Triple-A debut, while Storm Chasers second baseman Nicky Lopez extended his hit streak to ten games with two hits and two runs driven in in the Cubs' 8-3 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers in front of 8,601 fans on Friday night at Werner Park.

Iowa struck first with a three-spot in the opening frame courtesy of Vosler's three-run blast to right. After Hannemann began the second with a solo shot, 2B Chris Coghlan followed with a two-run double to right, prior to coming across on Freeman's two-run homer to right to extend the advantage to 8-0. Omaha vanquished Iowa's shutout thoughts thanks to CF Donnie Dewees ' RBI single to left in the eighth. That deficit narrowed to 8-3 in the ninth when Nicky Lopez slapped a two-run double to left.

Robinson (6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, BB, 3 K) earned the victory in his Triple-A debut with six shutout frames, yielding five hits, and was supported by relievers Brian Duensing (1.0 IP, H, BB), Craig Brooks (1.0 IP, H, R, ER, BB, K) and Dillon Maples (1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K). Omaha starter Scott Barlow (1.1 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 2 K), meanwhile, suffered the defeat. The Storm Chasers bullpen combined for the final seven-plus scoreless innings, including 5.2 strong frames from Zach Lovvorn (5.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K).

Vosler (2-5, R, HR, 3 RBI) and Coghlan (2-4, R, 2 RBI) were joined by 2B Stephen Bruno (2-5) and 1B Ryan Court (2-3, R, 2 BB) in posting multi-hit efforts for the I-Cubs. Dewees (2-4, RBI) and Nicky Lopez (2-3, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB), along with CF Billy Burns (2-5, R) and 1B Frank Schwindel (2-5) all recorded multiple knocks, with Lopez upping his hit streak to ten games.

Omaha and Iowa are set to continue their four-game set on Saturday evening at Werner Park, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. LHP Jonathan Dziedzic (6-9, 4.02) is expected to get the nod for the Storm Chasers, with the Cubs anticipated to send RHP Jen-Ho Tseng (2-13, 6.49) to the hill.

