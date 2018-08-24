Storm Chasers Homestand Highlights: August 24-30

PAPILLION, NE - The Omaha Storm Chasers conclude their 2018 home slate with an eight-game homestand at Werner Park from August 24-30. The homestand features two post-game fireworks shows, in addition to a special appearance from Royals Hall of Famer Frank White (August 24), the last 50th Season Bobblehead Giveaway and the final Bands & Brews session of the year (August 25). Fans will have a chance to play catch on the Werner Park outfield for the last time in 2018 with Parentsavvy.com Play Catch on the Field (August 26) before taking advantage of the last 50-Cent Tuesday (August 28) and Wiener Wednesday with Bark in the Park (August 29). The final home date of 2018 features U.S. Bank Military Appreciation Night with Military Appreciation Jersey Auction presented by Werner Enterprises, as well as a post-game fireworks show thanks to Hy-Vee (August 30).

Friday, August 24 (7:05pm) vs. Iowa Cubs

- Frank White Special Appearance Presented by Atlas MedStaff: Royals Hall of Famer Frank White is scheduled to be in attendance, with fans able to take pictures and get autographs from the former Omaha Royals infielder during the game thanks to Atlas MedStaff.

- Flashback Friday Jersey Series presented by First National Bank: Storm Chasers players and coaches will wear special 1969 Omaha Royals uniforms to commemorate the Omaha franchise's inaugural 1969 championship season.

- Chasers Charities Mystery Ball Auction: For $30 fans can purchase a baseball signed by a former Storm Chasers, Royals or MiLB player, with all proceeds going to Chasers Charities. The identity of the signature will not be revealed until after the fan purchases the baseball. Fans may also purchase two baseballs for $50.

- Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks: the night ends with a bang thanks to a Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks show following the Storm Chasers' contest.

Saturday, August 25 (7:05pm) vs. Iowa Cubs

- Dan Quisenberry Bobblehead presented by Centris Federal Credit Union: the first 2,000 fans to enter Werner Park will receive the fifth and final bobblehead of the 50th Season Bobblehead Series presented by Centris Federal Credit Union, featuring former Omaha Royals pitcher and Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame inductee Dan Quisenberry.

- Bands & Brews: It's the final Bands & Brews session of the season at the Bud Light Downdraught, featuring Natural Light beer available for just 70 cents, along with live music from Mighty Nish Band for the first hour after gates open from 6:00-7:00pm.

- Superhero Night presented by Parentsavvy.com: Fans will have a chance to meet some of their favorite superheroes as part of Superhero Night at Werner Park presented by Parentsavvy.com!

Sunday, August 26 (2:05pm) vs. Iowa Cubs

- U.S. Bank Family FUNday: Clowns and balloon artists will be out on the concourse for U.S. Bank Family FUNday. Fans of all ages will also be able to interact with exotic animals at the Wildlife Encounters booth in the concourse behind home plate.

- 50th Season All-Franchise Team Canvas Giveaway presented by Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office: The first 2,000 fans to enter Werner Park when gates open at 12:45pm will receive a canvas featuring the 14 players and one manager of the Omaha franchise's 50th Season Team as voted on by fans.

- Parentsavvy.com Play Catch on the Field: Fans will be able to play catch on the Werner Park outfield (weather permitting) prior to the game starting when gates open. Fans will be able to play catch for approximately 30 minutes after gates open at 12:45pm.

- Hy-Vee Canned Food Sunday: fans who bring two Hy-Vee brand canned good items to be donated to Heartland Hope Mission will receive a free McDonald's Berm ticket to that day's game.

- Hardee's Kids Run The Bases: Kids ten and under will be able to run the bases following the Storm Chasers' matchup, with Parentsavvy.com Lil' Chasers Members able to be first in line.

Monday, August 27 (7:05pm) vs. Iowa Cubs

- Monday Night Baseball: The Storm Chasers and Iowa Cubs face off for the final time in the 2018 regular season with a Monday night baseball matchup at Werner Park.

Tuesday, August 28 (7:05pm) vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox

- 50-Cent Tuesday: Fans can enjoy five different concessions items for 50 cents each, including French fries, small sodas, nachos, peanuts and Uncle Ray's chips. Please, Baseline Box seats are only $5 on the day of the game.

Wednesday, August 29 (5:05pm) vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox

- Doubleheader: The Storm Chasers and Sky Sox will play a doubleheader, with both games lasting seven innings. The second game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.

- Wiener Wednesday: the popular Wiener Wednesday returns to Werner Park, with 25-cent hot dogs available all night long. Wiener Wednesday specials will be in effect for both games of Wednesday's doubleheader.

- Bark in the Park: every dog has its day at Werner Park, with canines invited to join man's best friend for a ballgame. Fans may pre-register their very good doggos online to skip the registration line at Werner Park at this link: https://atmilb.com/2GgUqDk/

Thursday, August 30 (7:05pm) vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox

- Military Appreciation Night presented by U.S. Bank: The Storm Chasers salute all current and former members of our Armed Forces with a special night presented by U.S. Bank.

- Military Appreciation Jersey Auction presented by Werner Enterprises: Storm Chasers players and coaches will be wearing special military appreciation jerseys, which will be auctioned off during the game to benefit JAVELAN Service Dogs for Heroes.

- Thirsty Thursday: The final game of the 2018 season features drink specials including $2 Budweiser, Bud Light and Busch Light, as well as $1 small Pepsi products.

- Post-Game Fireworks presented by Hy-Vee: The Storm Chasers celebrate the end of their 50th season in franchise history with a post-game fireworks show thanks to Hy-Vee!

Tickets for all remaining Storm Chasers home contests in 2018 can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com/tickets, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.

