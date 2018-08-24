Iowa Storms Past Omaha, 8-3

PAPILLION, NE - Coming off a five-game home-run drought, the Iowa Cubs (47-82) used three in the first two frames to breeze past the Omaha Storm Chasers (59-70) 8-3 Friday evening at Werner Park.

In the first, Mike Freeman drew a two-out walk to extend the inning. Ryan Court followed up the free pass with a single to set up Jason Vosler's 21st home run on the season to propel the I-Cubs up 3-0 in the top frame.

Jacob Hannemann continued the long-ball barrage, leading off the second with a solo drive for his fifth on the season for a 4-0 lead. Chris Coghlan jumped in on the action with a two-run double, after Trey Martin walked and Terrance Gore reached on a wild-pitch third strike to account for the two runs. Mike Freeman put the finishing touches on a five-run inning with a two-run home run to right for an 8-0 Iowa lead.

Right-hander Duncan Robinson (W, 1-0) twirled six innings in his Triple-A debut, holding Omaha scoreless on five hits, one walk and three strikeouts to earn a quality start.

The I-Cub offense chased Omaha starter Scott Barlow (L, 1-4) out after 1.1 innings--collecting all eight runs off the righty with three walks and two strikeouts.

The Omaha bullpen combined to throw 7.2 innings, with Zach Lovvorn throwing the balance. The righty tossed 5.2 frames, holding the I-Cubs to four hits on three walks and eight strikeouts.

Court, Vosler, Coghlan and Stephen Bruno ended the night collecting two hits apiece to lead the offense, as the first five in the I-Cub order combined for nine of the10 hits on the night.

Major League rehabber Brian Duensing, Craig Brooks and Dillon Maples combined for three innings, giving up three runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts to wrap up the effort.

Omaha avoided the shutout in the eighth off a RBI single by Donnie Dewees, as the Storm Chasers continued to mount a comeback in the ninth on a bases-loaded, two-RBI double by Nicky Lopez for an 8-3 ballgame. Maples proceeded to buckle down and strike out the side to close out the victory and quench a five-game losing streak for Iowa.

The I-Cubs continue their last road series of the season with the second of a four-game set with Omaha Saturday, 7:05 at Werner Park. Follow the action on AM 940 or www.iowacubs.com.

