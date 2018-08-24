Isotopes Top Aces in Pitchers' Duel

The Isotopes came out on the winning end of a rare PCL pitchers' duel, defeating the Reno Aces, 2-1, at Isotopes Park on Friday.

Isotopes starter David Holmberg put together a solid outing on the mound, tossing 6.0 innings while allowing one run, which was unearned. The southpaw struck out four and walked one.

Over his last two outings, Holmberg has allowed one earned run over 12.0 innings.

Yency Almonte picked up his first professional save after coming on to close out the ballgame in the ninth inning for the Isotopes. The right-hander hit 97 miles per hour with his fastball and 90 miles per hour with his slider.

At the plate for the Isotopes, two runs were enough to secure the win. Tom Murphy knocked home Albuquerque's first run on an RBI triple in the fifth while Pat Valaika came through with an RBI single in the sixth.

The Isotopes and Aces continue their four-game set on Saturday at Isotopes Park when Jeff Hoffman toes the rubber for Albuquerque. First pitch from the Lab is set for 6:35 p.m.

