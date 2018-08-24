Salt Lake Wins in Final Game at Cashman Field

The Salt Lake Bees built an early and held on for an 8-6 win over the Las Vegas 51s on Thursday night to salvage the final game of the series.

Jose Briceno put Salt Lake in front in the first inning with a two run bloop single. Alberto Triunfel drove in a run with a double in the fourth and an RBI ground out by Matt Thaiss in the fifth gave the Bees a 4-0 lead. After Las Vegas scored three in the sixth to pull to within one, Thaiss got those back with a three run homer to right field, his tenth of the season to extend the lead to 7-3. The 51s plated two runs in the bottom of the seven to get back to within two, but Salt Lake picked up an insurance run in the eighth on an RBI triple by Alberto Triunfel.

Sean Isaac earned his second save by allowing just one run over the last two and one-third innings. Starter Jose Suarez picked up his first career Triple-A win, as he went five and one-third innings and gave up just two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Triunfel led the Bees with three hits and two runs batted in, while Thaiss added one hit and four RBI. The win salvages the final game of the series and gives Salt Lake an 8-8 split of the season series with Las Vegas.

