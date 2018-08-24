Sky Sox Hang on to Win Series Opener, 6-5

Oklahoma City - The Colorado Springs Sky Sox scored four runs over the seventh and eighth innings to take the lead, then held off the Oklahoma City Dodgers during a ninth-inning rally, to send the Dodgers to a 6-5 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

With the win in the series opener between the top two teams in the PCL American Northern Division, the Sky Sox leapfrogged the Dodgers to move into first place in the division standings and now hold a half-game lead.

Oklahoma City took the game's first lead in the first inning Friday and led, 4-2, entering the seventh inning before the Sky Sox (68-59) scored four runs to take the lead for good.

The Dodgers (68-60) went on to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning. Edwin RÃ-os struck out, but reached first base on a wild pitch to lead off for Oklahoma City. Later with one out, Jake Peter singled on a pop up to shallow center field. Tim Locastro then drew a walk to load the bases.

After a Colorado Springs pitching change, Alex Verdugo came up to bat and hit into a fielder's choice. Sky Sox first baseman Andrés Blanco fielded the ball and threw home to catcher Jett Bandy to get the force out at home plate and keep Colorado Springs in a two-run lead.

Kyle Farmer came up to bat with two outs and the bases still loaded and drew a walk, cutting the Sky Sox lead to 6-5. With the bases loaded again, Donovan Solano grounded into a fielder's choice to end the game, as Colorado Springs picked up a seventh straight victory.

Oklahoma City had taken a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning. Verdugo drew a one-out walk before stealing second base and advancing to third on an error. Solano's RBI single into left field brought him home and put the Dodgers in front, 1-0.

With two outs in second inning, Bandy homered out to left field to tie the game, 1-1.

The Sky Sox took the lead in the sixth inning. Tyler Saladino led off and was hit by a pitch by Dodgers starting pitcher Zach Neal. Saladino then proceeded to steal second and third base and later scored on a wild pitch by reliever Josh Sborz for a 2-1 Colorado Springs advantage.

The Dodgers regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Oklahoma City led off with back-to-back singles from Farmer and Solano before Andrew Toles doubled to the wall in center field to score Farmer and tie the game, 2-2, with none out. Kyle Garlick followed with a soft grounder into left field for a RBI single and 3-2 Dodgers advantage. RÃ-os then grounded into a double play to bring home another Oklahoma City run for a 4-2 lead.

Two walks and a single loaded the bases with one out for the Sky Sox in the top of the seventh inning and the Sky Sox brought home a run on a sacrifice fly by Nate Orf. A two-run double by Saladino followed to put Colorado Springs in front, 5-4.

Domingo Santana tripled to lead off the eighth inning and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Bandy to extend the Colorado Springs lead to 6-4.

Dodgers reliever Tyler Pill (3-5) was charged with the loss, allowing three runs on one hit with two walks and a strikeout. Colorado Springs reliever Tristan Archer (3-3) pitched a scoreless inning for the win and Mike Zagurski was credited with the save.

