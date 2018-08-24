Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (68-61) at Memphis Redbirds (77-52)

Game #130: Nashville Sounds (68-61) at Memphis Redbirds (77-52)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Jesus Luzardo (1-0, 3.46) vs. RHP Kevin Herget (8-10, 4.49)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: ALT 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Pitching Matchup: Memphis and Nashville feature two of the top pitching staffs in the PCL. Both are in the top 5 in the league in ERA (MEM 1st NAS 3rd), walks (NAS 1st MEM T-3rd), runs allowed (MEM 1st NAS 5th), saves (MEM 1st NAS T-5th), and WHIP (MEM 1st NAS 2nd). In the month of August Nashville has had the upper hand, boasting a 3.02 ERA, which is second-best in the league compared to Memphis' 4.74, which is 10th in the league.

Franklin on Fire: Franklin Barreto has been on fire in August. In 14 games he has seven multi-hit games and is batting .396 (19-for-48) with 13 runs, 5 doubles, 6 home runs, and 14 RBI. He has homered in each of his last two games and in three of his last four. His .396 average is the 7th best by a Sounds batter in a single month in the PCL era (1998-present).

Bruce to the Max: Bruce Maxwell hit his first home run of the season for the Sounds last night in their 4-2 victory over Round Rock. He has belted home runs in 12 different games for the Sounds in his career and the Sounds are 10-2 in those games.

Boog Looking to Find His Groove: Boog Powell is on an 0-for-22 skid at the plate and is without a hit in his last five games. It is the longest hitless streak of his career.

What's the word around Nashville?

