River Cats Defeat Isotopes, 8-4

August 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Sacramento River Cats starting pitcher Mason Black took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, while his teammates piled up 16 hits on their way to an 8-4 victory over the Isotopes on Wednesday, evening up the six-game series at a triumph apiece.

Topes Scope: - Elehuris Montero extended his on-base streak to 20 games with a 2-for-4 evening. It is the third-longest streak of the campaign for an Isotopes player (Jimmy Herron: 23, Greg Jones, 21). Montero is slashing .438/.521/.800 with three doubles, a triple, eight homers, 20 RBI, 12 walks and 12 multi-hit performances during the stretch.

- Jordan Beck produced his fourth consecutive multi-hit effort by going 2-for-4, including a solo homer in the sixth inning. It is the fourth time in Beck's professional career he has accomplished the feat, with all three previous occassions coming in the first half of the 2023 season with High-A Spokane.

- After an 0-for-7 start in Triple-A, Yanquiel Fernandez picked up his first hit as an Isotope, a ground ball RBI single to right in the ninth inning.

- Connor Kaiser connected on a solo homer to break up the no-hitter in the sixth. Kaiser has tied his season-best by hitting in five consecutive games (also: May 2-10).

- Mason Black tied for the longest no-hit bid against Albuquerque this season. Salt Lake's Ryan Langford (1.2 IP), Ryan Miller (3.0 IP) and Kenyon Yovan (0.1 IP) combined to retire the first 16 batters in a game that began June 29, was suspended and completed the next day at Isotopes Park.

- Tonight marked the 11th instance in which an opposing hurler worked at least five innings with three or fewer hits allowed (last: Hogan Harris, Aug. 2 at Las Vegas). Additionally, it was the 18th time a staring pitcher completed a minimum of 6.0 frames against the Isotopes in 2024 (last: Gunnar Hoglund, Aug. 1 at Las Vegas).

- Albuquerque starter Josh Rogers relented nine hits, the 14th time an Isotopes pitcher allowed exactly that many. The season high is ten, given up by Karl Kauffmann on April 10 vs. Sugar Land.

- The Isotopes pitching staff has allowed double-digits in the hit column in 11 consecutive contests, dating to July 26 vs. Round Rock. It is their longest stretch since July 28-Aug. 10, 2023 (12 games).

- Sacramento did not homer in the contest, snapping Albuquerque's streak of allowing a long ball at 18 straight games. It was five away from tying the team record of 23, established June 15-July 11, 2023. The opposition connected on 44 big flies during this stretch.

- At the plate, the Isotopes walked just once for the 12th time in 2024 (last: July 26 vs. Round Rock). There have also been four instances in which the offense did not receive a base on balls.

- Albuquerque tied a season-low by striking out just four times, done on seven previous occassions (last: July 26 vs. Round Rock).

- The River Cats tallied seven extra-base hits, the 24th time Albuquerque has relented a minimum of that many in a contest.

- With the defeat, the Isotopes have only claimed the first two contests of a series on one occasion this season (June 25-26 vs. Salt Lake). Their lone time accomplishing the feat against Sacramento in team history was in 2008, when they swept a doubleheader on July 23 after being rained out in the series opener in the Duke City.

- Donovan Walton recorded his second consecutive four-hit game for Sacramento. Prior to grounding into a double play in the ninth inning, Walton had reached base in his first nine plate appearances of the set. Despite registering eight hits and one walk, he has not driven in a run in either contest.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff has retired the River Cats in order just once, in 18 innings that Sacramento has batted during this series. On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats battle again Thursday, with first pitch slated for 6:35 pm. Right-handed pitchers Peyton Battenfield and Trevor McDonald are scheduled to start for Albuquerque and Sacramento, respectively.

