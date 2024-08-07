Space Cowboys Double-up on Chihuahuas, 4-2

August 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-2 Wednesday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land has won the first two games of the series and they've won five in a row overall.

El Paso's two runs came on a solo home run by first baseman Kevin Plawecki and an RBI single by shortstop Mason McCoy in the top of the fourth inning. It was Plawecki's fifth home run this season. McCoy went 2-for-4 and is now 14-for-30 with eight RBIs in his last eight games. Sugar Land scored a run in the seventh inning against Sean Reynolds, ending his streak of eight consecutive scoreless appearances for the Chihuahuas. El Paso catcher Brandon Valenzuela went 0-for-3 with a walk and threw out a Sugar Land runner trying to steal in his Triple-A debut.

Chihuahuas reliever Francis Pena pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth inning in his Triple-A debut. Former Chihuahua Nick Hernandez was Sugar Land's winning pitcher Wednesday. Sugar Land closer Wander Suero picked up his 26th save in his 50th appearance of the season, both of which lead Minor League Baseball.

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (13-22), Sugar Land (22-12)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Jared Kollar (1-0, 4.35) vs. Sugar Land RHP Janson Junk (3-3, 2.55). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

