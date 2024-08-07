Reno Blows Late Lead, Falls in 10-8 Loss to Tacoma

August 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno, Nevada. - The Reno Aces (19-15, 54-55) held a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning before surrendering a three-run home run to Dominic Canzone to give up the lead before falling to the Tacoma Rainiers (19-16, 62-48) in a 10-8 defeat on Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field.

Pavin Smith turned in a solid performance, collecting four knocks including two doubles. The 28-year-old has already posted three multi-hit games in August after only registering two in July.

Kyle Garlick roped his 23rd home run in the sixth inning, a two-run blast off Trevor Kelly in the sixth inning. The big fly pushes the power hitter into fourth in the Pacific Coast League in home runs and second in RBI (83).

Bryson Brigman stayed hot at the plate, roping a 410-foot two-run home run in the fourth. The infielder continues to be a pleasant surprise for Reno, slashing .307/.356/.429 with 18 extra-base hits and 35 RBI.

Tristin English sent a solo shot into right field in the second frame, his 10th of the year. The Georgia native is starting to heat up, going 3-for-9 with three RBI this series.

Albert Almora, Blaze Alexander, and Sergio Alcantara each posted two hits in the loss. Alexander drove in two runs with a double.

The Aces will bounce back in Thursday's matchup against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Kyle Garlick: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Pavin Smith: 4-for-5, 2 2B,

Tristin English: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Bryson Brigman: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Blaze Alexander: 2-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

