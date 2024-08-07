OKC Wins, 8-1, Over Express

August 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Diego Cartaya hit two home runs and the Oklahoma City Baseball Club scored six runs in the seventh inning, including a grand slam by Cartaya, in an 8-1 win against the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Express (15-19/52-56) took the initial lead in the first inning, scoring its lone run of the game on a RBI groundout. Oklahoma City (15-20/55-55) tied the score in the third inning on a solo home run by Cartaya that sailed down the left field line. OKC added a run in the fourth inning on a Round Rock error to take a 2-1 lead. OKC then scored six runs in the seventh inning, adding a run on a wild pitch and a RBI single by Kyle Freeland before Cartaya hit a grand slam out to straight center field for an 8-1 OKC advantage. Four Oklahoma City pitchers held Round Rock scoreless over the final eight innings.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City won a third straight game as well as a fourth straight home game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark OKC has won the first two games of its series against Round Rock, taking a 2-0 series lead for the first time since May 28-29 in Albuquerque and for the first time at home since May 21-22 against RenoOKC also evened its overall record at .500 (55-55) for the first time since July 31 (52-52).

-Oklahoma City scored six runs in the seventh inning, marking the team's first six-run inning since June 8 against Round Rock when OKC scored six runs in the third inning of a 10-9 win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Wednesday marked the eighth time this season OKC scored six or more runs in an inning.

-Diego Cartaya hit two home runs and finished with five RBI, recording the first multi-homer game by an OKC player since June 14 in Sugar Land when Ryan Ward hit two homersWednesday marked Cartaya's first multi-homer game since July 28, 2022 with High-A Great Lakes against Lancaster and he hit his first grand slam since April 13, 2023 with Double-A Tulsa at MidlandHis five RBI marked his most in a single game since he finished with a career-high six RBI April 30, 2022 with Rancho Cucamonga against VisaliaCartaya has now hit three home runs in his last three games with OKC.

-Four OKC pitchers combined to hold Round Rock to one run and scoreless over the game's final eight innings as OKC held an opponent to one run for the first time since a 10-1 win against Tacoma July 25 at Chickasaw Bricktown BallparkOn Wednesday, Jordan Lyles made his first appearance of the season with OKC after recently signing a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He started and allowed one run and three hits over 3.0 innings with two strikeoutsRyan Brasier (1-0) continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and pitched a scoreless fourth inning, allowing one hit and facing four batters. He threw 13 pitches (nine strikes) in his fifth appearance with OKC and picked up the win. He has now pitched 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits with seven strikeouts with OKCAlec Gamboa pitched a game-high 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with three strikeouts and was credited with a holdJack Little entered the game with one out in the ninth inning and induced a game-ending double play.

-Alex Freeland finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 to collect his first Triple-A hits and RBI after joining OKC from Double-A Tulsa Tuesday. Freeland also scored a run.

-Drew Avans' 24-game on-base streak came to an end as he was held 0-for-5. During the streak, which was his second of the season of at least 24 games, Avans had 19 hits, 23 walks, 12 runs scored and eight RBI.

-OKC has now scored five or more runs in three straight games (21 runs) for the first time since June 23-26 (23 runs).

Next Up: Oklahoma City and Round Rock continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m. on 89ers Night and the first 500 fans will receive an Aber 89er hat. Players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats and retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be in attendance. Tickets for all remaining 2024 OKC Baseball Club home games are available at okcbaseball.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.