Rainiers Take Opener

August 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (61-48) held on to beat the Reno Aces (54-54) by a score of 6-5, Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field.

Tacoma scored a run in the first inning for the third straight game, this time getting an RBI single from Tyler Locklear. They grew their lead to 2-0 in the second on a single from Ryan Bliss.

The Rainiers scored for a third straight inning, getting three runs on a single from Luis Urias, a sacrifice fly from Rhylan Thomas and a double from Seby Zavala.

Casey Lawrence cruised through three scoreless innings but got touched-up for four runs in the fourth. Reno scored on singles from Tristin English and Sergio Alcantara as well as a double from Matt Beaty.

Those were the only four runs Lawrence allowed, as the veteran allowed six hits and two walks while striking out two over 5.2 innings. A solo home run from Urias in the fifth inning grew Tacoma's lead to two, where it stayed until the seventh.

Reno fought back within a run again with a solo home run from Jorge Barrosa, making it a 6-5 game. That is where it stayed, as Carlos Vargas and Gabe Speier kept the Aces off the board to win the opener.

POSTGAME NOTES: Dominic Canzone went 1-for-5 with a strikeout in his fifth game with Tacoma on Major League rehab. The outfielder played all nine innings in left field and bat second in the order. Luis Urias went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run and two run batted in out of the six-hole. The deep fly gave him home runs in back-to-back games.

Tacoma and Reno will play game two of their series tomorrow, with first pitch from Greater Nevada Field set for 6:35 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.