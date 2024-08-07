Rainiers Take Opener
August 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Tacoma Rainiers News Release
TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (61-48) held on to beat the Reno Aces (54-54) by a score of 6-5, Tuesday at Greater Nevada Field.
Tacoma scored a run in the first inning for the third straight game, this time getting an RBI single from Tyler Locklear. They grew their lead to 2-0 in the second on a single from Ryan Bliss.
The Rainiers scored for a third straight inning, getting three runs on a single from Luis Urias, a sacrifice fly from Rhylan Thomas and a double from Seby Zavala.
Casey Lawrence cruised through three scoreless innings but got touched-up for four runs in the fourth. Reno scored on singles from Tristin English and Sergio Alcantara as well as a double from Matt Beaty.
Those were the only four runs Lawrence allowed, as the veteran allowed six hits and two walks while striking out two over 5.2 innings. A solo home run from Urias in the fifth inning grew Tacoma's lead to two, where it stayed until the seventh.
Reno fought back within a run again with a solo home run from Jorge Barrosa, making it a 6-5 game. That is where it stayed, as Carlos Vargas and Gabe Speier kept the Aces off the board to win the opener.
POSTGAME NOTES: Dominic Canzone went 1-for-5 with a strikeout in his fifth game with Tacoma on Major League rehab. The outfielder played all nine innings in left field and bat second in the order. Luis Urias went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run and two run batted in out of the six-hole. The deep fly gave him home runs in back-to-back games.
Tacoma and Reno will play game two of their series tomorrow, with first pitch from Greater Nevada Field set for 6:35 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.
