Long Ball Completes Comeback

August 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (62-48) scored three runs in the ninth to come back and beat the Reno Aces (54-55) by a score of 10-8, Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field.

Reno took an early 1-0 lead in the first, but the Rainiers answered with three runs in the second on a single from Michael Papierski and a sacrifice fly from Logan Warmoth. The Aces answered with a solo home run from Tristin English in their half of the second to make it 3-2.

Papierski and Warmoth struck again in the fourth, each knocking RBI singles to grow Tacoma's lead to three, at 5-2. As they did in the second, Reno answered, this time with a four-spot to take the lead.

The Aces got a two-run home run from Bryson Brigman followed by a two-run double from Blaze Alexander to make it 6-5. The teams continued to trade blows, as they each got two run home runs in the sixth.

Jake Slaughter gave Tacoma a 7-6 lead in the top half of the inning, but Kyle Garlick immediately answered with his own two-run shot, giving the Aces back their one-run advantage.

Down to their final three outs, Major League rehabber Dominic Canzone clubbed a three-run home run to give the Rainiers a 10-8 lead. Joey Krehbiel spun a scoreless ninth inning to complete the comeback, giving Tacoma their fourth straight win.

POSTGAME NOTES: Michael Papierski went 2-for-4 with three runs batted in out of the eight-hole. He drove in all three runs over his first two at-bats with singles in each plate appearance. With four straight wins, Tacoma is now 14 games over .500 for the second time this season. They are now just two games out of first place in the PCL West.

Tacoma and Reno will play game three of their series tomorrow, with first pitch from Greater Nevada Field set for 6:35 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

