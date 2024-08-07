Reno Surrenders Early Lead, Fall Short in 6-5 to Tacoma in Series Opener

August 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nevada. - The Reno Aces (19-14, 54-54) conceded an early five-run lead by the third inning and were unable to complete a comeback against the Tacoma Rainiers (18-16, 61-48) in a tight 6-5 loss in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

Despite the loss, Tristin English turned in a solid day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. With the performance, the Georgia Tech alumnus pushed his slashline to .245/.298/.387 with nine home runs and 44 RBI.

Jorge Barrosa smashed his fourth big fly of the year on Tuesday, a solo shot into left field in the seventh inning. The switch-hitter is coming off a solid month of July where he went 20-for-70 (.286) with three doubles, two home runs, and five RBI.

Matt Beaty turned in his best performance since joining the Aces on August 1, going 2-for-4 with an RBI double. In three games with Reno, Beaty has gone 3-for-11 (.273) with two walks.

Reno's bullpen continued their strong second half, combining for six innings, allowing just one run with four punchouts and no walks. Since June 25, Reno's bullpen has held a 3.55 ERA, good for first in the Pacific Coast League.

The Aces will look to get back into the win column in Wednesday's matchup against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

* Tristin English: 2-for-4, 2 RBI * Matt Beaty: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI * Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB * Erich Uelman, Brandon Hughes, Jose Castillo, Luis Frias: 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

