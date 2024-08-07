Salt Lake Bats Go Cold in Loss to Las Vegas

The Salt Lake Bees came up short against the Las Vegas Aviators for the second game in a row on Wednesday night, going cold with the bats and falling by a final score of 6-1.

One night after getting shut out in the series opener against the Aviators, the Bees could only muster up a lone run in the second game of the series, getting held in check by a trio of opposing pitchers. Starting off the day for Las Vegas was Hogan Harris, who tossed a season-high seven innings and allowed just one earned run on eight hits while striking out seven and walking one. This lone tally for Salt Lake off of the lefty came in the fourth inning, when Elliot Soto came up with two outs and dumped a first-pitch slider into right field for a double that brought Jordyn Adams home from second base. After Harris's day was done, the Aviators turned to Pedro Santos in the eighth inning and Grant Holman in the ninth, both of whom sat down the side in order to bring the game to the finish line.

On the other side, Las Vegas stayed red hot at the plate, with the unfortunate victim on Wednesday being Salt Lake starter Kenny Rosenberg. The lefty surrendered four home runs in his 2.2 innings of work, starting with a longball on the very first pitch that he threw off the bat of Nick Allen to get the Aviators on the board immediately. Allen struck again against Rosenberg in the top of the third inning for his second of the day, and after this, both Colby Thomas and Max Muncy tagged two-run blasts in the same frame to bring the Las Vegas lead up to five, where it would stay for the remainder of the night. Perhaps the biggest bright spot of the night for the Bees was the performance of its bullpen after Rosenberg's exit, with the quartet of Luis Ledo, the rehabbing José Cisnero, Amir Garrett and Travis MacGregor combining to toss 6.1 innings of scoreless ball with eight strikeouts against just one walk.

The Bees will now try to snap their four-game losing streak on Wednesday when they square off against the Aviators for the third game of the series, with Johnny Cueto taking the ball for his third start in Salt Lake opposite Gunnar Hoglund for first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

