Express Drop Game Two in Oklahoma City, 8-1

August 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Round Rock Express (15-19 | 52-56) lost, 8-1, to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (15-20 | 55-55) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Round Rock starter RHP Peter Solomon (1-4, 8.18) was tagged with a loss after his 3.2-inning start included two runs, one of which was earned, one hit, five walks and six strikeouts. Oklahoma City reliever RHP Ryan Brasier (1-0, 0.00) got the win after tossing one shutout inning that saw just one hit.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock plated the first run of the night when SS Jonathan Ornelas scored as 2B Justin Foscue grounded out in the first inning.

Oklahoma City DH Diego Cartaya tied the game at 1-1 with a solo home run in the third inning.

The Baseball Club took over for a 2-1 lead in the fourth as C Hunter Feduccia scored on an Express error.

The home team put up a six-spot in the seventh inning to extend their lead to 8-1. The frame was highlighted by a grand slam off the bat of Cartaya. Oklahoma City held Round Rock to just five baserunners after the Express scored in the first inning en route to the 8-1 win.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim finished 1-for-4 and has now reached base in 30 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League and is tied for second-longest of its kind this season. He also has a hit in 27 of his last 30 games.

Express CF Dustin Harris posted his second consecutive multi-hit night as he went 3-for-4 with a double.

RHP Robby Ahlstrom posted Round Rock's only scoreless outing on the mound as he went 1.1 innings in relief and allowed two hits with two strikeouts. Wednesday was Ahlstrom's second Triple-A appearance.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City are back for game three of the series on Thursday. The Express have yet to announce a starting pitcher while the Baseball Club plans to send RHP Walker Buehler (0-4, 5.67) to the mound to start. First pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

