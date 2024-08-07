Chihuahuas Announce 2025 Home Schedule

El Paso, Texas - The Chihuahuas unveiled their 2025 home schedule Wednesday, promising fans an exciting season of family-friendly entertainment. Opening Day is slated for Friday, March 28 at Southwest University Park in a three-game series against the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

Beyond the home opener, the Chihuahuas will play 12 home games in April, May, July, and August. June is the heaviest month of the season, with 18 contests, and the Chihuahuas finish the season in September with six games.

The Chihuahuas will face Albuquerque (Colorado Rockies), Las Vegas (Oakland A's), Sugar Land (Houston Astros), and Tacoma (Seattle Mariners) twice as part of the Pacific Coast League (PCL) East Division. They play all other PCL teams just once, including fan favorites Round Rock, affiliate of the Texas Rangers, and the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate, Oklahoma City (OKC).

Following the season opener, the Chihuahuas will host the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A's) from April 8 to April 13. In late April, the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants) will visit El Paso for a series from April 22 to April 27.

May will feature a series on Mother's Day when they take on the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) from May 6 to May 11, followed by a Memorial Day Weekend matchup with the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners) from May 20 to May 25.

The summer will bring matchups against the Albuquerque Isotopes from June 3-8, and the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) from June 17-22, featuring a game on Juneteenth (June 19). Fans should also mark their calendars for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys visits from June 24-29 and July 22-27.

Fans will have to wait until August to catch the Dodgers affiliate OKC from August 5-10 and the season will close out with Tacoma (August 26-31) and Albuquerque (September 9-14).

Game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.

2025 CHIHUAHUAS HOME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT AFFILIATE

Friday, March 28, 2025 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Friday, April 11, 2025 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Sunday, April 13, 2025 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Sacramento River Cats San Fransisco Giants

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 Sacramento River Cats San Fransisco Giants

Thursday, April 24, 2025 Sacramento River Cats San Fransisco Giants

Friday, April 25, 2025 Sacramento River Cats San Fransisco Giants

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Sacramento River Cats San Fransisco Giants

Sunday, April 27, 2025 Sacramento River Cats San Fransisco Giants

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Thursday, May 8, 2025 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Friday, May 9, 2025 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Round Rock Express Texas Rangers

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Thursday, May 22, 2025 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Friday, May 23, 2025 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Sunday, May 25, 2025 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Thursday, June 5, 2025 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Friday, June 6, 2025 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Saturday, June 7, 2025 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Sunday, June 8, 2025 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

Thursday, June 19, 2025 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

Friday, June 20, 2025 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

Saturday, June 21, 2025 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Thursday, June 26, 2025 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Friday, June 27, 2025 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Saturday, June 28, 2025 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Sunday, June 29, 2025 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Thursday, July 10, 2025 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Friday, July 11, 2025 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Sunday, July 13, 2025 Las Vegas Aviators Oakland A's

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Thursday, July 24, 2025 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Friday, July 25, 2025 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Saturday, July 26, 2025 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Sunday, July 27, 2025 Sugar Land Space Cowboys Houston Astros

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 Oklahoma City Baseball Team Los Angeles Dodgers

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 Oklahoma City Baseball Team Los Angeles Dodgers

Thursday, August 7, 2025 Oklahoma City Baseball Team Los Angeles Dodgers

Friday, August 8, 2025 Oklahoma City Baseball Team Los Angeles Dodgers

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Oklahoma City Baseball Team Los Angeles Dodgers

Sunday, August 10, 2025 Oklahoma City Baseball Team Los Angeles Dodgers

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Thursday, August 28, 2025 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Friday, August 29, 2025 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Thursday, September 11, 2025 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Friday, September 12, 2025 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

Sunday, September 14, 2025 Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

OPPONENTS DAY OF THE WEEK MONTH

Albuquerque 12 Tuesday 12 March 3

Las Vegas 12 Wednesday 12 April 12

Oklahoma City 6 Thursday 12 May 12

Reno 6 Friday 13 June 18

Round Rock 6 Saturday 13 July 12

Sacramento 6 Sunday 13 August 12

Salt Lake 3 September 6

Sugar Land 12

Tacoma 12

Dates and affiliates are current as of August 7, 2024. Dates and opponents are subject to change without notice.

*Percentage based on level of Season Seat Memberships. All memberships offer savings over individual prices.

