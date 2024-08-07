Smart Base Running Helps Sugar Land Top El Paso

SUGAR LAND, TX - A passed ball and a ground-rule double were the difference in the Sugar Land Space Cowboys' (71-38, 22-12) 3-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (44-66, 13-22) on Wednesday night at Constellation Field. [?Folder icon] Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

After a scoreless opening frame, Sugar Land struck first in the bottom of the second when a single from Grae Kessinger and a double from Jacob Melton put two on with no outs. RHP Nabil Crismatt recovered to get the next two Space Cowboy batters swinging, but Omar Narváez rocked a 2-1 changeup into the gap in right-center, bringing both baserunners around to score and give Sugar Land the 2-0 advantage.

LHP Colton Gordon retired 10 of the first 14 batters he faced before surrendering a solo homer to Kevin Plawecki in the top of the fourth. The Chihuahuas were gritty against the lefty after the home run, as Cal Mitchell worked a seven-pitch walk and stole second base, then scored on a single from Mason McCoy to tie the game up at two. Gordon's night ended after striking out Clay Dungan on 10 pitches in the fifth, finally getting him to go down on a four-seam fastball. RHP Forrest Whitley took over with one out in the fifth and despite giving up back-to-back singles, got a groundout and a strikeout to end the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Melton drew a lead-off walk and made his way to third on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt from RHP Jayvien Sandridge (L, 0-1). With Quincy Hamilton at the plate, Melton raced home on a slider in the dirt that got away from the catcher Brandon Valenzuela, breaking the tie and putting the Space Cowboys up 3-2. The next frame, with Shay Whitcomb and Kessinger on first and second, Melton sent a slider all the way to right center, bouncing just before the warning track and over the outfield fence for a ground-rule double to score Whitcomb and extend Sugar Land's lead to 4-2.

RHP Nick Hernandez (W, 4-2) pitched two perfect innings in relief, striking out one in 23 pitches thrown. RHP Luis Contreras (H, 10) hurled a scoreless eighth inning and RHP Wander Suero (S, 26) came in for the ninth seeking his Minor League-leading 26th save of the season. The closer gave up a lead-off single and a two-out walk, but a groundball to first with a nice pick from the first baseman Whitcomb ended the game for the Space Cowboys, their fifth-straight win.

The Space Cowboys will play the third of a six-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday night. Sugar Land's RHP Janson Junk (NR) will make his Space Cowboys debut versus El Paso's RHP Jared Kollar (1-0, 4.35) for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

