Homers Propel Isotopes to 11-7 Victory

August 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Trailing by a run in the bottom of the fifth, the Isotopes scored four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings-including back-to-back homers by Elehuris Montero and Sean Bouchard-to take a commanding lead and claim an 11-7 victory Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes ended their three-game losing streak. It also halted the club's four-game skid against Sacramento. It's Albuquerque's second win in 10 games this year against the River Cats (2-8).

-Elehuris Montero and Sean Bouchard hit back-to-back blasts in the fifth inning, the seventh set of back-to-back homers of the season for Albuquerque and third for Montero and Bouchard (July 25 vs. Round Rock and July 28 vs. Round Rock).

-The Isotopes have hit multiple homers in six of their last eight contests.

-Albuquerque scored 11 runs on the night and move to 16-5 when scoring double-digits.

-Riley Pint tossed 1.2 innings with two punchouts, earning his first career save (six save opportunities). It was the club's second save in the last five games (also: Geoff Hartlieb, August 1 at Las Vegas).

-Albuquerque improved to 6-14 in series openers and 2-9 at home. The other series-opening win came against Salt Lake June 25 (8-4).

-The Isotopes permitted three runs in the first inning, bringing their season total to 90, the fourth-most in all of Minor League Baseball.

-Albuquerque allowed one homer on the night, extending their streak to 18-straight games surrendering a dinger. It's the longest streak since a 19-game stretch July 23-Aug. 12, 2019.

-The Isotopes allowed 12 hits on the night and have relented double-digit knocks in 10-straight games, the longest streak of the season (previous: eight, April 20-28).

-In his Isotopes and Triple-A debut, Yanquiel Fernandez went 0-for-4 with a walk and strikeout.

-Elehuris Montero belted his ninth homer in his 25th game with Albuquerque, and fifth in his last eight games. He also drove in a season-high four RBI. Recorded his 13th multi-hit game and fifth multi-RBI contest. Extended his on-base streak to 18 games. Slashing .434/.522/.816 with three doubles, a triple, eight homers, 20 RBI and 12 walks.

-Jordan Beck tied a career-high with four hits, all singles (four times; last: April 18, 2024, at El Paso). Has multiple hits in three-straight games. Has a four-game hit streak (9x20).

-Sean Bouchard connected on his eighth homer of the year and second-straight game with a clout. Has hit homers in two-straight for third time in 2024 with Albuquerque. Also fanned a season-high four times.

-Greg Jones belted his eighth homer of the year and second in three games and third in his last six contests. Recorded his 15th multi-hit game of the year and seventh multi-RBI contest.

-Drew Romo recorded three hits to extend his hit streak to 10 games, the fifth-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. Slashing .341/.426/.463 with two doubles, a homer and nine RBI. Collected his 25th multi-hit game and 10th three-hit contest.

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet for two game of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is slated to start Josh Rogers while Sacramento is scheduled to start Mason Black

