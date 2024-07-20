River Cats Claim Series Victory with 6-3 Triumph

July 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sacramento, CA - The River Cats plated runs in four of the first six frames and led wire-to-wire while the Sacramento pitching staff held the Isotopes scoreless until the eighth inning to claim a 6-3 victory over the Isotopes Saturday night at Sutter Health Park.

Topes Scope: With the loss, Albuquerque dropped its 10th series of the year (3-10-4) and fourth on the road (1-4-3). It's the club's first series loss since June 4-9 at Sacramento.

-Kris Bryant, playing in his second rehab game on his current rehab stint, with 1-for-3 with a solo homer and walk. He is 1-for-6 with two strikeouts over his first two games with Albuquerque.

-Bryant and Elehuris Montero hit back-to-back blasts in the eighth inning, the fourth time the Isotopes have hit back-to-back homers in 2024 (last: Hunter Stovall and Sam Hilliard June 16 vs. El Paso).

-The Isotopes have dropped 10 of their last 14 contests in Sacramento dating back to 2023, including seven of eight this year.

-Albuquerque's pitching staff relented four homers on the night, the ninth time the club has surrendered at least four clouts in a game and most since June 11 vs. El Paso, also four.

-Sacramento's Grant McCray connected on two four-baggers, the 16th multi-homer game against the Isotopes and first since El Paso's Kevin Plawecki July 3.

-The Isotopes allowed two runs in the opening frame, bringing their season total to 75-tied for the fifth-most tallies yielded in the first inning in all of Minor League Baseball.

-Sacramento scored the game's first run in the opening inning, the seventh-straight contest Albuquerque's opponent has scored first, tying a season high (April 6-13 at Oklahoma City, vs. Sugar Land and May 3-10 vs. Round Rock, at El Paso).

-The River Cats' Alex Cobb tossed 5.0 shutout innings and allowed just two hits, the eighth time an opposing starter has tossed 5.0+ shutout innings (last: July 19, Robbie Ray at Sacramento).

-Angel Chivilli made his Triple-A debut in the eighth inning and pitched a 1-2-3 frame.

-Trevor Boone connected on his eighth homer of the year and second-straight contest with a dinger. Has hit homers in at least two-straight games for the second time this year (also: June 28-July 2, three games). Six of his eight homers have come since June 28. Has a hit in four-straight contests (4x11).

-Elehuris Montero mashed his third homer with Albuquerque and second in his last three games. Ten of his 15 hits have gone for extra-bases (six doubles, one triple and three homers). Has an RBI in seven of 11 games with the Isotopes.

-Jameson Hannah registered a single to extend his hitting streak to eight games, tied for the third-longest active hit streak in the Pacific Coast League. During the stretch, he is slashing .346/.438/.385 with one double and two RBI.

-Jimmy Herron collected his 15th multi-hit game of the year to extend his on-base streak to 14 games. During the stretch, he is slashing .407/.452/.667 with three doubles, one triple, three homers, 20 RBI and five walks.

-Willie MacIver's 11-game hit streak came to an end after an 0-for-4 night. During the stretch he slashed .500/.523/.1.025 with three doubles, one triple, four homers and 13 RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet for the series finale tomorrow at 2:05 pm MT. Albuquerque is expected to send Tanner Gordon to the mound while Sacramento is expected to start Mason Black.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.