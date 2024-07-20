Sugar Land Tops El Paso, 8-6

July 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored the final four runs of Saturday night's game against Sugar Land but their comeback attempt fell short in their 8-6 loss to the Space Cowboys. The Space Cowboys have won the first two games of the three-game series.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Eguy Rosario reached base four times, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs. It was the second straight game that Rosario had multiple extra-base hits. El Paso center fielder José Azocar went 3-for-4 with an RBI and fell a home run shy of a cycle. Azocar's triple was El Paso's 40th this season, which is the second-highest team total in Minor League Baseball. The Chihuahuas have hit three triples in the last two games. Jackson Wolf pitched the fifth inning for El Paso in his first relief appearance since 2022 at High-A Fort Wayne.

Sugar Land starter Colton Gordon pitched a season-high 6.1 innings and struck out a season-high eight batters. Space Cowboys closer Wander Suero picked up his league-leading 20th save. There was a one hour and 27-minute pregame rain delay.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 8, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (07/20/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: Sugar Land (11-8), El Paso (9-11)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land LHP Eric Lauer (4-4, 5.29) vs. El Paso RHP Nabil Crismatt (1-2, 6.75). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

