Reno Drops Second Straight to Tacoma in 4-3 Loss

July 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma, Washington. - The Reno Aces (14-5, 49-45) fell short to the Tacoma Rainiers (10-10, 53-42) in a 4-3 walk-off defeat on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.

Adrian Del Castillo led the offense charge, collecting three hits and driving in Sergio Alcantara to put the Aces up 3-0 in the fourth. The backstop continues his success in 2024, leading the Pacific Coast League in total bases (209), OPS (1.005), doubles (32), and extra-base hits (55).

Andres Chaparro posted a two-hit effort, notably getting the Aces scoring started with an RBI single in the first frame. The Venezuelan has been scorching hot as of late, slashing .491/.525/.800 with four home runs and 19 RBI in July.

Logan Allen took a no-decision on Saturday despite an efficient outing. The southpaw tossed five innings of one-run ball, striking out four but walked a season-high six Rainiers. Allen has been productive since his return to the Aces on June 16, posting a 3.81 ERA with 25 punchouts in 28 1/3 innings in that span.

The Aces will look to finish the series with a win in Sunday's finale vs the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. PT.

* Adrian Del Castillo: 3-for-5, 1 RBI * Andres Chaparro: 2-for-5, 1 RBI * Logan Allen: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 6 BB, 4 K

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field following a three-game series in Tacoma to host the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 23.

