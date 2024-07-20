Reno Drops Second Straight to Tacoma in 4-3 Loss
July 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Tacoma, Washington. - The Reno Aces (14-5, 49-45) fell short to the Tacoma Rainiers (10-10, 53-42) in a 4-3 walk-off defeat on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.
Adrian Del Castillo led the offense charge, collecting three hits and driving in Sergio Alcantara to put the Aces up 3-0 in the fourth. The backstop continues his success in 2024, leading the Pacific Coast League in total bases (209), OPS (1.005), doubles (32), and extra-base hits (55).
Andres Chaparro posted a two-hit effort, notably getting the Aces scoring started with an RBI single in the first frame. The Venezuelan has been scorching hot as of late, slashing .491/.525/.800 with four home runs and 19 RBI in July.
Logan Allen took a no-decision on Saturday despite an efficient outing. The southpaw tossed five innings of one-run ball, striking out four but walked a season-high six Rainiers. Allen has been productive since his return to the Aces on June 16, posting a 3.81 ERA with 25 punchouts in 28 1/3 innings in that span.
The Aces will look to finish the series with a win in Sunday's finale vs the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables
* Adrian Del Castillo: 3-for-5, 1 RBI * Andres Chaparro: 2-for-5, 1 RBI * Logan Allen: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 6 BB, 4 K
The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field following a three-game series in Tacoma to host the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 23.
Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
-ACES-
