OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - July 20, 2024

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (8-11/48-46) at Round Rock Express (8-10/45-47)

Game #95 of 150/Second Half #20 of 75/Road #50 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (0-1, 6.23) vs. RR-RHP Tyler Mahle (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday, July 20, 2024 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:15 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club seeks a third straight win when the team's road series against the Round Rock Express continues at 7:15 p.m. at Dell Diamond. OKC has won back-to-back games, as well as four of the last five games, and will try tonight for its first three-game winning streak since July 2-4. Prior to the last five games, OKC was 3-10 over the previous 13 games...Last night was OKC's fifth straight win at Dell Diamond, and the team is 11-2 in Round Rock since the start of the 2023 season.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club piled up 10 runs and 14 hits behind the rehabbing Clayton Kershaw during a 10-6 victory Friday night over the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond. Both teams scored two runs in the first inning, with Trey Sweeney hitting a two-run double for OKC. Still tied, 2-2, both teams scored one run in the fourth inning, as Austin Gauthier's RBI single briefly gave OKC the lead. Oklahoma City took the lead for good when Hunter Feduccia hit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. OKC then hit two homers totaling four runs in the sixth inning, with Ryan Ward connecting on a three-run blast and Sweeney adding a solo shot. The Express plated two runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 9-5. Drew Avans brought in OKC's final run with a RBI single in the seventh inning. The Express scored once more in the bottom of the inning before both teams were held scoreless over the final two innings. Kershaw made his second start on a Major League Rehab Assignment with Oklahoma City and allowed three runs and six hits over four innings with two strikeouts in a no decision.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller (0-1) is scheduled to make his first start with OKC since being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers July 10...Miller's last start came July 9 with the Los Angeles Dodgers in Philadelphia when he allowed a career-high nine runs on 10 hits, including two home runs over 4.0 innings with three walks and two strikeouts. He was charged with the loss in the Dodgers' 10-1 defeat and was optioned the following day...Over his four starts since returning from the IL in June, Miller went 0-1 with a 9.87 ERA with the Dodgers. He had missed 61 games with right shoulder inflammation and made two starts with OKC as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment...Prior to his injury, Miller made three starts with the Dodgers to start the 2024 season, going 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA over 11.2 innings with 18 K's against six walks. He was named to his first Opening Day roster and made his season debut against St. Louis March 29, striking out 11 batters while allowing just two hits across 6.0 IP in a 6-3 Dodgers win...Miller began his 2023 season with OKC in late April, and after four starts, he was promoted to Los Angeles. He made his ML debut May 23 in Atlanta, earning the win after allowing just one run on four hits while walking one and striking out five across 5.0 innings. He went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 22 starts for Los Angeles. He also became the first Dodgers rookie starting pitcher to win his first two career starts since José De León in 2016..Miller was selected by the Dodgers in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft (29th overall) out of the University of Louisville...Miller pitched against Round Rock earlier this season June 7 in OKC while on a rehab assignment. He extended into the fifth inning, allowing two runs (one earned) and four hits over 4.0 innings and issued two walks and had two strikeouts.

Against the Express: 2024: 8-5 2023: 14-4 All-time: 184-144 At RR: 98-70 OKC and Round Rock play their third of five series this season, meeting for a three-game set following the league All-Star Break...The teams last played a six-game series in OKC June 4-9, which the teams split, 3-3. The series included a doubleheader after the first game of the series was suspended after the top of the first inning due to rain. Three-time Cy Young Award winner and two-time World Series champion Max Scherzer started for Round Rock in the series finale as part of a ML Rehab Assignment, completing 4.0 scoreless innings...OKC won the first series of the season, 4-2, at Dell Diamond April 9-14. After the first game was postponed due to inclement weather, Round Rock won both games of a doubleheader the following day. OKC then closed the series with four straight wins, including 12-3 and 14-5 victories in the final two games...Through the first 12 games against the Express, Andre Lipcius led OKC with 16 hits and 15 RBI, including five home runs...Prior to April, the teams last met in the 2023 PCL Championship Series when OKC swept Round Rock, winning, 8-3, in Game 1, and, 5-2, in Game 2 for OKC's first league title since 1996...OKC won the 2023 regular-season series, 14-4, including wins in nine of the first 10 games and in four of the last five meetings...OKC swept the Express in the lone 2023 series in Round Rock. It was OKC's first-ever six-game series sweep since PCL teams started playing primarily six-game series in 2021.

Deep in the Heart of Texas: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw made his second start with Oklahoma City on Major League Rehab Assignment last night pitching in his home state of Texas. Kershaw completed four innings and allowed three runs and six hits, with no walks and two strikeouts. He allowed two runs in the first inning and then retired eight of the next nine batters before Round Rock's Davis Wendzel hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. Of the six hits allowed, five were singles. He threw 67 pitches, with 49 strikes...Last night marked Kershaw's first time pitching on the road in a Minor League game since July 17, 2008 with Double-A Jacksonville at West Tennessee. That was also the last time he appeared in a Minor League game during a non-rehab assignment...Yesterday was OKC's fourth game this season in which a multiple Cy Young Award winner has pitched while on a Major League Rehab Assignment. In addition to Kershaw's two outings, OKC previously squared off against Blake Snell in Sacramento May 17 and faced Max Scherzer with Round Rock June 9.

Trey Bien: Trey Sweeney notched a game-high four hits Friday night, going 4-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBI. Sweeney tied his season high in hits, recording his third four-hit game of 2024 and first since May 29 in Albuquerque. He went deep for a second consecutive game and now has 13 home runs this season - third-most among OKC players...He has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, collecting 19 hits and scoring 12 runs with 10 RBI while batting .322 (19x59)...Sweeney leads OKC with 88 games played overall this season - tied for second-most in the PCL - and paces OKC with 15 hits through 12 games in July. He ranks among the top 10 league leaders in runs scored (T-7th, 62), RBI (T-9th, 59) and total bases (10th, 153).

The Warden: Ryan Ward hit his league-leading 25th home run of the season Friday night, connecting on a three-run blast in the sixth inning. Including a home run during a rehab assignment in Arizona Complex League, Ward is up to 26 home runs this season - second-most in the Minors. He also has hit five home runs so far in July over 12 games...He has now reached base safely in 12 straight games, batting 14-for-49 (.286) with nine extra-base hits including five home runs, along with 12 RBI and 13 runs scored and has hit safely in 10 of the 12 games. This is his second on-base streak of the season of at least 12 games...He has eclipsed his 2023 total of 21 homers in 139 games with OKC. His season-high mark for home runs in a season is 28 with Double-A Tulsa in 2022 over 116 games...In addition to leading the league in home runs, Ward also leads the PCL in SLG (.643), is second in OPS (.984), third with 46 extra-base hits, and ranks sixth with 178 total bases and seventh with 70 RBI although he has played in just 69 games, having missed more than three weeks of the season while on the Injured List in May....Ward has hit at least 21 homers in each of first four full seasons of his pro career and is now up to 106 HR since his career began in 2019.

On the Hunt: Hunter Feduccia reached base four times Friday night, going 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and two runs scored. He extended his career-best on-base streak to 24 games - the third-longest on-base streak of the season for an OKC player and second-longest active on-base streak in the league. During the streak that started June 6, he has 24 hits, along with 22 walks and 17 RBI while posting a .465 OBP. He is one game shy of matching Drew Avans' 25-game on-base streak and three games shy of matching Trey Sweeney's team season-best on-base streak of 27 games...Over his last seven games, Feduccia is 10-for-22 (.455) with seven walks...He ranks fourth overall in the PCL this season with a .416 OBP.

Getting Offensive: Oklahoma City finished last night's game with 10 runs and 14 hits, marking the team's highest totals since recording 11 runs and 14 hits during an 11-6 win at Las Vegas July 2...In each of OKC's last five wins, the team has scored at least five runs (33 total runs). However, in each of the team's last four losses, OKC has been held to three runs or less (11 total runs)...Last night marked the highest run total for an opponent since the aforementioned game July 2 in Las Vegas. It was also just OKC's second win when an opponent scored at least five runs since a 10-9 win over the Express at home June 8.

Drew Up: Drew Avans went 2-for-6 with a RBI, scored a run and stole a base last night. He now has 412 hits during his OKC career and is two hits away from surpassing Esteban Germán for second place all-time during the Bricktown era (since 1998)...Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown-era career records for walks (232) and triples (25). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 422 career games and 109 stolen bases, while ranking third in hits (412) and tied for fourth in doubles (77)...Avans ranks second in the league with 74 runs scored, tied for second with seven triples, fourth with 27 stolen bases, tied for fourth with 51 walks and seventh with 97 hits...Last night was his 30th multi-hit game of the season - second-most among OKC players this season.

Summer Blues: Tonight Oklahoma City is seeking just its second three-game winning streak since the end of May. Following an 11-2 win in Sugar Land June 11, OKC's record was 37-27 - tied for the team's best record of the season at 10 games above .500. Since then, OKC is 11-19 over the last 30 games and has the second-worst record in the PCL during that time...Before Sunday's win, OKC's record sat at .500 (46-46) for the fourth time this month and it was the latest into a season OKC held a .500 record since Sept. 6, 2021 when OKC was 53-53...Since June 12, OKC's .249 batting average is second-lowest in the league, while the team's 147 runs scored are second-to-last. On the pitching side, the team's 5.59 ERA and 178 runs allowed are seventh out of 10 teams.

Around the Horn: Andre Lipcius went 2-for-5 with a walk and scored a run Friday. Over his last three games, he is 4-for-10...OKC went 5-for-14 and scored six runs with two outs last night. Over the previous seven games, the team went just 10-for-79 (.127) and scored a total of two runs with two outs...Michael Petersen pitched in his first game with OKC since June 13 after being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers and retired all three batters he faced in the ninth inning, including two strikeouts...OKC is seeking its first 2-0 start to a series since winning the first four games in Albuquerque in late May...OKC left 11 more runners on base last night. So far in July, OKC has left a league-leading 112 runners on base through 13 games.

