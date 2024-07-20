OKC Downed by Express

July 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Matt Whatley hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning, sending the Round Rock Express to a 2-1 win over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Saturday night at Dell Diamond. The game was scoreless through nine innings before Chris Owings broke the deadlock in the top of the 10th inning with a RBI single. With one out the bottom of the 10th inning and a runner at third base, Whatley hit a line drive that just eclipsed the left field wall for a walk-off home run. Through nine innings, neither team was able to score, and each team had just one runner advance to third base. Oklahoma City (8-12/48-47) had the go-ahead runner in scoring position with one or no outs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings but could not break through. Round Rock (8-11/46-47) was limited to four hits through nine innings, and prior to Whatley's homer, the OKC pitching staff had retired 11 of the last 12 batters.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City went to extra innings for the second time in three games and fell to 3-3 in extra innings this season. The team is 3-0 at home, but now 0-3 on the road...This was the second time this season OKC played a game that was scoreless through nine innings along with Opening Night in Tacoma March 29 - a game OKC lost, 1-0, in 11 innings.

-Saturday was the sixth time Oklahoma City lost in walk-off fashion this season and the second time an opponent hit a walk-off home run, along with May 14 in Sacramento.

-Bobby Miller made his first start with Oklahoma City since getting optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers July 10. He completed five scoreless innings and allowed four hits, with four walks and four strikeouts. The four walks tied his overall career high and was the first time he walked four in a Minor League game. Miller held the Express 0-for-6 with runners on base.

-Trey Sweeney collected the only multi-hit game by a player on either team, going 2-for-4 with a double - OKC's only extra-base hit of the game. He has started the current series 6-for-9 with three extra-base hits...Sweeney has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games, collecting 21 hits and scoring 12 runs.

-Hunter Feduccia went 1-for-4 to extend his career-best on-base streak to 25 games - tied for the second-longest on-base streak of the season for an OKC player. During the streak that started June 6, he has 25 hits, along with 17 RBI and 22 walks...Over his last eight games, Feduccia is 11-for-26 (.423) with seven walks.

-Drew Avans led off the game with a single for the for the 413th hit of his Oklahoma City career. He is now tied with Esteban Germán for second place all-time during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) in career hits.

Next Up: Oklahoma City plays the rubber match of the three-game series in Round Rock at 6:35 p.m. Sunday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.