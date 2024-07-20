Mike Trout Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment with Salt Lake Bees
July 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Salt Lake Bees News Release
SALT LAKE CITY - Three-time American League MVP, 11-time All-Star and 2012 A.L. Rookie of the Year Mike Trout is scheduled to begin a Major League rehab assignment with the Salt Lake Bees beginning on Tuesday, July 23 at Smith's Ballpark.
Salt Lake opens a six-game series with the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday with a 1:05 scheduled start on Sunday. Fireworks are scheduled after the games on Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets are available at www.slbees.com. MLB injury rehab assignments are subject to change or end without notice.
Trout last appeared in a Bees uniform in 2012, appearing in 20 games, hitting .403 with four doubles, five triples and one home run before being called up by the Angels and winning the 2012 Rookie of the Year Award. The Angels outfielder had 10 home runs and six stolen bases in the first 29 games of the season before undergoing surgery on his left knee on May 3.
--slbees.com--
