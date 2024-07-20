Texas Rangers RHP Tyler Mahle, RHP Dane Dunning Expected to Rehab with Round Rock Express on Saturday Night

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced on Saturday that RHP Tyler Mahle and 2023 World Series Champion RHP Dane Dunning are both expected to make a rehab start Saturday night at Dell Diamond. The two pitchers are slated to take the baseball against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (Los Angeles Dodgers) at 7:15 p.m. CT on Saturday evening. Mahle is scheduled to start the game while Dunning is expected to pitch out of the bullpen.

Mahle opened the season on the Injured List following rehabilitation from Tommy John ligament replacement surgery performed in May of 2023. The 29-year-old is entering the first year of a two-year Major League contract with Texas that he signed this offseason. Mahle spent the first 10 seasons of his professional career with the Cincinnati Reds organization before he was traded to Minnesota in August of 2022. He made nine starts with the Twins over 2022 and 2023 before needing Tommy John surgery.

Over seven seasons in the Major Leagues, Mahle owns a lifetime 33-41 record with a 4.30 ERA (304 ER/635.2 IP). In 2022 he was named Cincinnati's Opening Day starter. In 2021, he produced career highs in wins (13), starts (33), quality starts (12), innings pitched (180.0) and strikeouts (210). Mahle was a 7th round selection by Cincinnati in the 2013 MLB Draft out of Westminster High School in California.

The 29-year-old Dunning went on the Injured List on July 4 with right shoulder soreness. In 15 games and 12 starts this season, Dunning is 4-7 with a 4.71 ERA (34 ER/65.0 IP). He was named the Rangers 2023 Pitcher of the Year by the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. He posted career highs in wins (12), innings (172.2) and strikeouts (140).

Dunning made his Major League debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2020 before he was traded to the Rangers in December of that year. Since 2021, he leads all Rangers in starts (80) and innings (443.2) coming into this season. Entering this year, he ranked among the top five American League pitchers in both ground ball percentage (3rd, 50.9%) and ground ball double plays induced (4th, 45) since 2021. The right-hander was the 29th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft from the University of Florida by the Washington Nationals.

