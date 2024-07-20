Express Walks-off Baseball Club in 10th Inning on Saturday

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (9-10 | 46-47) evened the series against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (8-12 | 48-47) thanks to a walk-off home run off the bat of C Matt Whatley. The E-Train claimed a 2-1 win in the 10 th inning on Saturday night at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock RHP Grant Anderson (2-0, 2.12) took home the win after throwing 2.0 innings that saw one unearned run, three hits and four strikeouts. Oklahoma City RHP Tanner Dodson (3-3, 3.98) was tagged with a blown-save loss as he allowed the winning runs to score in the 10 th inning. Dodson finished with two runs allowed, one of which was earned, and one hit while recording one out.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock and Oklahoma City combined for 10 hits over nine innings as they took a 0-0 tie into extras. The Baseball Club recorded six hits with one double and drew two walks while the Express had four knocks, including one double, with five walks.

In the top of the 10 th inning, Oklahoma City RF Chris Owings hit a single to drive home 3B Alan Trejo, who had started the frame on second base, to score the first run of the night.

Round Rock stepped up in the bottom of the inning when C Matt Whatley roped a home run onto the left field berm and scored PR Jax Biggers to give the Express the 2-1 victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

Texas Rangers RHPs Tyler Mahle and Dane Dunning made rehab appearances on Saturday. In a 2.2-inning start, Mahle allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three batters. Dunning tossed three hitless innings out of the bullpen and tallied one walk with three strikeouts.

Express RHP Chase Lee and LHP Grant Wolfram also posted shutout outings out of the bullpen. Lee recorded one strikeout on the bump and Wolfram struck out four with two hits over 2.0 innings.

Next up: Round Rock and Oklahoma City are back in action for the series finale on Sunday evening. Express RHP Jack Leiter (4-4, 3.88) is slated to make the start up against Baseball Club RHP Ben Casparius (2-1, 3.32). First pitch from Dell Diamond is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.

