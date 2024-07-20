Aces Fall in Series Opener to Rainiers in 5-4 Defeat

July 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Tacoma, Washington. - The Reno Aces (49-44) fell short to the Tacoma Rainiers (9-10, 52-42) in a 5-4 loss in Friday's series opener at Cheney Stadium.

Albert Almora had an excellent day at the plate, collecting three base knocks, notably getting Reno on the board with a two-RBI double to plate Sergio Alcantara and Jorge Barrosa in the second inning. The 30-year-old has now posted three hits on four occasions in July.

Pavin Smith gave the Aces a 3-0 lead in the top of the fifth with his eighth big fly of the year, a 380-foot blast into left field. Smith is riding a seven-game hitting streak where he has gone 8-for-27 (.296) with two home runs, four RBI, and six walks.

Cristian Mena took a no-decision after tossing 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) while walking three and striking out five. The promising prospect held the Rainiers scoreless through the first four frames before running into trouble in the fifth inning and surrendering the lead. Mena has struggled recently as he has failed to reach five innings in his past two starts.

Deyvison De Los Santos helped Reno attempt to inch back, obliterating a Chris Devenski four-seam fastball 403 feet into right-center field for his 14th home run of the campaign. The exciting power hitter leads Minor League Baseball in HR (28), RBI (83), and total bases (214) with split-time between Double-A Amarillo and Reno this season.

The Aces will look to get back into the win column in Saturday's matchup against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tacoma Rainiers, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT>

Aces Notables

Albert Almora: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI

Pavin Smith: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Deyvision De Los Santos: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field following a three-game series in Tacoma to host the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 23.

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.