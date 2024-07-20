Rainiers Win Series with Walk-off

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (53-42) walked off the Reno Aces (49-45), taking game two by a score of 4-3, Saturday at Cheney Stadium.

Reno got out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, scoring on a single from Andres Chaparro and a sacrifice fly from Kyle Garlick. Tacoma got on the board in the third on a sacrifice fly from Tyler Locklear, cutting their deficit in half.

Adrian Del Castillo used an RBI single to put the Aces lead back to two, at 3-1 in the fourth. It stayed there until the sixth, when Jason Vosler clubbed his team-leading 20th home run of the season.

The solo shot made it 3-2 Reno, but the Rainiers weren't done. They scored a third run to tie the game in the seventh on an RBI single from Luis Urias. It stayed 3-3 until the ninth, when Vosler gave the Rainiers their first lead of the game.

With runners on first and second and one out, Vosler singled to drive in his second run of the game and give Tacoma their second consecutive win over the Aces.

POSTGAME NOTES: Leo Rivas reached base in each of his first four plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with a single, a double and two walks drawn. Rivas has now reached base in 29 straight games. Carlos Vargas was the lone pitcher for Tacoma to not walk a batter, escaping a bases loaded, no out jam in the top of the ninth inning. Luis Urias went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two walks, reaching base in four of his five plate appearances. The infielder is now hitting .284 with the Rainiers this season.

Tacoma and Reno will play game two of their three-game set tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium scheduled for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

