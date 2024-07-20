Ray, River Cats Shut Down Isotopes, 5-1

Sacramento, CA - Left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray, the 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner, made a rehab start for Sacramento on Friday and spun 5.1 scoreless innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts, as the River Cats earned a 5-1 victory over Albuquerque at Sutter Health Park.

Topes Scope: - Kris Bryant began a rehab assignment, batting second and playing right field. He was 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts and recorded one defensive putout. Tonight was Bryant's 13th game with Albuquerque over the last three seasons, spanning five rehab assignments.

- The Isotopes were held to two or fewer runs for the 10th time in their last 13 games at Sutter Health Park, dating back to Aug. 29, 2023. They have failed to plate more than a pair of tallies in any of their six defeats in Sacramento this season.

- Tonight marked the beginning of only the second three-game series the Isotopes will play in 2024. El Paso defeated Albuquerque 6-5 in the Duke City on March 29 to begin the campaign, eventually taking two of three contests.

- For the ninth time this season, Albuquerque was held to five or fewer hits in a nine-inning contest (last: June 29 vs. Salt Lake, five).

- Blake Sabol's home run was the lone extra-base hit of the contest for Sacramento, marking the 12th time Albuquerque held their opponent to one. The Isotopes have yet to keep a team from recording an extra-base knock in any game this season.

- The Isotopes have allowed their opponent to score first in six consecutive games, one away from the season-worst mark reached twice (April 6-13: at Oklahoma City, vs. Sugar Land; May 3-10: vs. Round Rock, at El Paso).

- Ray's outing marked the seventh time an opposing pitcher completed a minimum of 5.0 frames without allowing a run against Albuquerque in 2024 (last: Tommy Romero, June 9 at Sacramento: 6.2 scoreless). Additionally, it was the second consecutive game that an opposing starter worked into the sixth inning while allowing two or fewer hits (Blas Castano, two in 5.1 IP, July 14 vs. Tacoma).

- Ray became the third former Cy Young Award winner to face the Isotopes. Zack Greinke (Nashville: April 29, 2011) and Clayton Kershaw (Oklahoma City: Sept. 7, 2021) also made rehab starts against Albuquerque.

- Noah Davis became the first pitcher in Isotopes history to start on Opening Day, and also work in the first contest after the All-Star break. Davis suffered the loss in both cases, allowing five runs in 1.2 frames against the Chihuahuas on March 29, then relenting a trio of tallies across 2.0 innings against Sacramento tonight.

- Trevor Boone connected on a pinch-hit home run, the 28th in Isotopes history (last: Sept. 9, 2022 vs. El Paso). It was the first to ever take place against the River Cats.

- Greg Jones was 2-for-4, his fourth multi-hit game in the last seven contests after snapping a 2-for-29 drought.

- Willie MacIver extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a sixth-inning double. During the stretch, he is slashing .500/.523/1.025 with seven doubles, a triple, four homers and 13 RBI. MacIver has raised his season average from .289 to .333 in the timetable.

- Jimmy Herron saw his 12-game hitting streak end, which was the longest in the Pacific Coast League entering Friday's game. Herron compiled a .426/.463/.723 slash line with three doubles, a triple, three homers and 20 RBI during the stretch.

- Julio Carreras was 0-for-4, bringing an end to his own eight-game hit streak. Carreras was 13-for-33 with four doubles throughout the span that started July 5.

- Grant Lavigne struck out three times in a contest for the eighth time in 2024 (last: July 7 at El Paso). Lavigne is 2-for-29 with 13 punchouts over his last nine games.

- Jones doubled to lead off the game, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple. The same fate happened to Lavigne, who was the Isotopes last batter before the break, to conclude the eighth inning on Sunday at home vs. Tacoma. On Deck: The Isotopes and River Cats meet again from Sutter Health Park on Saturday at 7:37 pm MT (6:37 PT). Southpaw Juan Hillman is slated to toe the rubber for Albuquerque, while Sacramento is undecided.

