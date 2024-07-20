OKC Wins, 10-6, Over Express

July 20, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club piled up 10 runs and 14 hits behind the rehabbing Clayton Kershaw during a 10-6 victory Friday night over the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond. Both teams scored two runs in the first inning, with Trey Sweeney hitting a two-run double for OKC. Still tied, 2-2, both teams scored one run in the fourth inning, as Austin Gauthier's RBI single briefly giving OKC the lead. Oklahoma City (8-11/48-46) took the lead for good when Hunter Feduccia hit a two-run single with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. OKC then hit two homers totaling four runs in the sixth inning, with Ryan Ward connecting on a three-run blast and Sweeney adding a solo shot. The Express (8-10/45-47) plated two runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 9-5. Drew Avans brought in OKC's final run with a RBI single in the seventh inning. The Express scored once more in the bottom of the inning before both teams were held scoreless over the final two innings. Kershaw made his second start on a Major League Rehab Assignment with Oklahoma City and allowed three runs and six hits over four innings with two strikeouts in a no decision.

Of Note: -Friday marked Oklahoma City's first game since Sunday following a four-day All-Star Break. OKC has won now four of the last five games...Friday was OKC's fifth straight win at Dell Diamond, and the team is 11-2 in Round Rock since the start of the 2023 season.

-Clayton Kershaw made his second start with Oklahoma City on Major League Rehab Assignment. Kershaw completed four innings and allowed three runs and six hits, with no walks and two strikeouts. He allowed two runs in the first inning and then retired eight of the next nine batters before Round Rock's Davis Wendzel hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. Of the six hits allowed, five were singles. He threw 67 pitches, with 49 strikes.

-Oklahoma City finished with 10 runs and 14 hits, marking their highest totals since recording 11 runs and 14 hits during an 11-6 win at Las Vegas July 2...Drew Avans, Diego Cartaya, Hunter Feduccia, Andre Lipcius and Trey Sweeney all had multi-hit games.

-Trey Sweeney notched a game-high four hits, going 4-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBI. Sweeney tied his season high in hits, recording his third four-hit game of 2024. He went deep for a second consecutive game and now has 13 home runs this season...He has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, collecting 19 hits and scoring 12 runs.

-Ryan Ward hit his league-leading 25th home run of the season with a three-run blast in the sixth inning. Including a home run during a rehab assignment in Arizona Complex League, Ward is up to 26 home runs this season - second-most in the Minors.

-Hunter Feduccia reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and two runs scored. He extended his career-best on-base streak to 24 games - the third-longest on-base streak of the season for an OKC player. During the streak that started June 6, he has 24 hits, along with 17 RBI and 22 walks...Over his last seven games, Feduccia is 10-for-22 (.455) with seven walks.

Next Up: Oklahoma City continues its road series against the Round Rock Express at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

