Rip City Remix vs. Austin Spurs - Game Highlights
Published on March 27, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix YouTube Video
Check out the Rip City Remix Statistics
NBA G League Stories from March 27, 2026
- Austin Falls to Rip City, 106-101 - Austin Spurs
- Motor City's Magical Third Quarter Lifts Club Past Osceola - Motor City Cruise
- Coats Win in OT over Go-Go, 132-128 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Swarm Soar Past Skyhawks, 132-121 - College Park Skyhawks
- Swarm Soar Past Skyhawks, 132-121 - Greensboro Swarm
- Osceola Magic Come up Short against Motor City - Osceola Magic
- Gold Win Final Game of 2025-26 Campaign - Grand Rapids Gold
- Birmingham's Six-Game Winning Streak Snapped in Grand Rapids - Birmingham Squadron
- Hustle Lose 121-107 to Vipers - Memphis Hustle
- Fourth-Quarter Surge Lifts South Bay Lakers over Sioux Falls - South Bay Lakers
- Short Handed Vipers Prevail against Memphis - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rip City Remix Stories
- Caleb Love Scores Final Seven Points in Overtime Thriller to Defeat Lakers
- Remix Bring the Heat to Defeat Valley Suns in Back-To-Back Series
- Trail Blazers Sign Jayson Kent and Chris Youngblood to Two-Way Contracts
- Remix Fall in Back-To-Back Games in Home Series against Wolves
- Remix Split Series vs. Warriors at Chiles Center