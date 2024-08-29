Richmond Withstands Erie's Late Rally in Seesaw Battle

August 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







Richmond (56-67) withstood a late rally by the SeaWolves (68-52) in an 8-7 Erie loss on Thursday.

On the first pitch of the game, Ismael Munguia blasted a solo homer against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn to give Richmond a 1-0 lead.

In the second, Erie took their first lead of the night. Brady Allen connected on a two-run homer against Squirrels starter Jack Choate, giving Erie a 2-1 lead.

Richmond regained the lead in the third. They loaded the bases with one out on two singles and a walk. Diego Velasquez notched a two-run single to give Richmond a 3-2 lead.

In the fifth, Erie knocked out Choate and took the lead. Choate hit Danny Serretti with a pitch to begin the inning. Carlos Mendoza then slashed an RBI double, tying the game at 3-3. Chris Meyers scored Mendoza on a groundout, giving Erie a 4-3 lead. Liam Hicks walked and Luis Santana was also hit by a pitch, which ended Choate's day. Against reliever Julio Rodriguez, Eliezer Alfonzo drove an RBI single to make it 5-3.

Burhenn tossed five frames for Erie, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out a pair.

Calvin Coker came on for the sixth and allowed three consecutive singles to load the bases with none out. Jimmy Glowenke grounded into a double play as Erie cut down a runner at the plate. Coker could not escape the frame as Ismael Munguia slapped a two-run single to tie the game at 5-5.

Richmond took the lead for good in the eighth against Tyler Owens. With the bases loaded and two out, Matt Higgins drove a three-run, go-ahead double. Richmond led 8-5.

Erie got a run closer in the eighth against Cameron Cotter in the eighth. Austin Murr doubled and scored on Mendoza's single, making it 8-6.

In the ninth, Erie rallied again against Cotter. With two out, Santana walked and Alfonzo singled. Murr singled home Santana to make it 8-7. With two out, Allen grounded out to end the game.

Will Bednar (1-2) tossed a scoreless seventh and earned the win. Owens (1-2) took the loss. Cotter secured his third save.

It was Richmond's first win at UPMC in nine games this season.

The series continues on Friday at 6:05 p.m. with Jackson Jobe facing Nick Sinacola.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.