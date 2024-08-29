Baysox Drop Narrow Contest to RubberDucks on Thursday Night

AKRON, OH. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped a close, 3-2 contest to the Akron RubberDucks on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Bowie (25-29, 57-65) was within striking distance late, as a pair of singles from Frederick Bencosme and Enrique Bradfield Jr put runners at the corners with one out in the top of the ninth. However, Bencosme would be tug out trying to score on a ground ball back to the pitcher Jack Leftwich (S, 9) for the inning's second out. Creed Willems walked to load the bases with two down, but a pop out prevented Bowie from plating the game's tying or go-ahead runs late.

The Baysox started fast on Thursday. Bradfield collected a pair of hits on the evening, including a bunt single on the first pitch of the night. He eventually scored the game's opening run a few batters later when he was singled home by Collin Burns.

Bradfield reached again, this time on an error, in the fifth and eventually scored on an RBI single from Willems, who has driven in three runs in as many Double-A contests.

On the mound, it was the story of just one pitch that got away from right-handed starter Pat Reilly for the Baysox. Reilly worked clean through the game's first three innings, but after a walk in the fourth, Akron's Jorge Burgos lined a two-run homer that just cleared the wall in right field to give the RubberDucks a 2-1 edge. Willems' single tied the game for Bowie, but another walk to open the bottom of the fifth ended the night for Reilly (L, 0-1), with the free pass eventually scoring the go-ahead run later in the inning against the Baysox bullpen. The inherited runner was the lone knock on a Bowie pen that saw a pair of scoreless innings twirled by both Kyle Virbitsky and Dylan Heid.

Bowie bats were largely held in check through the later stages of the game. After the run in the fifth, the Baysox only had one hit prior to the ninth inning, including an inning and a third scoreless from RubberDucks righty Mason Hickman (W, 2-0).

Thursday evening's defeat puts the Baysox 11 games behind the RubberDucks in the Eastern League Southwest division second half standings with 15 games remaining on the regular season schedule. Bowie looks to snap its current four-game skid on Friday night, as the Baysox send right-hander Alex Pham (7-3, 4.30 ERA) to the hill to counter RubberDucks right-hander Austin Peterson (5-2, 2.90 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Canal Park in Akron.

The final Baysox homestand is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3 - Sunday, September 8 against the Harrisburg Senators, the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

