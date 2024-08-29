Fightin Phils Drop Both Ends of Doubleheader to Patriots

August 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bridgewater, NJ) - The Reading Fightin Phils (21-33; 52-70) were swept in Thursday night's doubleheader by the Somerset Patriots (32-20; 64-57) from TD Bank Ballpark. Following the sweep, the Patriots now hold a 3-0 edge in this week's six-game series.

Game One

The Fightins fell to the Patriots in an extra-inning contest in game one, 4-3.

Before the game's suspension on Wednesday night, the Patriots got the scoring started. In the bottom of the first, Spencer Jones drove home a run with an RBI double, his 23rd double of the season.

The Fightin Phils took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third, thanks to solo home runs by Marcus Lee Sang (13) and Ethan Wilson (7). Lee Sang is second on the team with home runs behind Carson Taylor. Wilson's bat has also produced power as of late, as four of his seven home runs have come in August.

Somerset tied the game at two in the bottom of the third as Grant Richardson earned an RBI on a ground out.

On the mound, Christian McGowan allowed two earned runs through 3.2 innings, on six hits, one walk, and five strikeouts. Nelson L. Alvarez relieved him in the fourth and threw just one pitch, as Jon Berti ended the inning with a ground out.

For Somerset, Cam Schlittler tossed 4.1 innings and allowed two earned runs on seven hits, walked none, and struck out five. Ryan Anderson relieved him, as he retired the final two Reading batters before the game was suspended in the top of the fifth due to rain. In the game's resumption on Thursday afternoon, Konnor Ash got the ball for Reading, while Jesús Liranzo took the mound for Somerset.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Patriots took a 3-2 lead on a wild pitch by Andrew Schultz allowing Max Burt to score. The Fightins battled back in the top of the eighth, as Caleb Ricketts brought home the tying run with a sacrifice fly.

The contest entered extra-innings with the game tied at three. In the top of the 10th, the Fightins had the go-ahead run 90 feet away, but ultimately stranded the runner to end the frame. The Patriots entered the bottom of the 10th with a ghost runner on second. Daniel Harper (L, 2-1) hit Spencer Jones to put runners on first and second.

Somerset followed with a perfectly executed double steal, advancing the runners to second and third. Rafael Flores was the walk-off hero as he won the game with an RBI single. Sean Boyle (W, 2-0) pitched a scoreless 10th to earn the win.

Game Two

The Patriots were victorious in game two with a 2-1 score. Somerset struck first in the bottom of the first inning to make it 1-0. Spencer Jones singled to lead off the inning, then Rafael Flores walked. Both runners stole and Tyler Hardman flew out and scored Spencer Jones.

From there, Braeden Fausnaught (L, 0-2) was strong in his third Double-A start. The lefty went six innings, and allowed two runs on four hits, with eight strikeouts. He allowed a second run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jones doubled to left-center field, scoring Jared Wegner for Somerset's second run.

Bailey Dees (W, 6-7) twirled a quality start for the Patriots in the win. He allowed one run on four hits over six innings while striking seven Fightin Phils. Reading's lone run came in the top of the fifth, which tied the game at one at the time. With bases loaded and two outs in the inning, Andrick Nava beat out a ground ball toward the middle to score Carson Taylor.

After Somerset re-took the lead, Dees tossed a scoreless sixth inning. Danny Watson (S, 2) fired a perfect seventh inning, with a strikeout, for his second save.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Friday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 6:35 p.m. Both starting pitchers have yet to be announced. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:20 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, September 3, through Sunday, September 8, against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. On Tuesday, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Pride Night R-Phils Rainbow Pennant, presented by Kutztown University and LGBTQ+ Resource Center at Kutztown University. Wednesday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Rip It Baseballtown Charities. Thursday is Tasting Festival on the Deck presented by Classic Harley-Davidson. Friday night features fireworks, thanks to Savage Auto Group. Saturday is a SpongeBob Celebration and Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, sponsored by your local Kia Dealers. The home schedule finishes Sunday with Reading Truck MEGA Blast Fireworks, thanks to Penske.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.