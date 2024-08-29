Binelas Blasts Homer as Sea Dogs Silence Senators, 8-0

August 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Harrisburg, Pennsylvania- The Portland Sea Dogs (34-19, 70-52) silence the Harrisburg Senators (22-32, 60-63) 8-0 on Thursday night.

Mikey Romero and Jhostnyxon Garcia both notched three-hit nights while Alex Binelas blasted his seventh homer. Jacob Webb, Wikelman Gonzalez, and Zach Bryant combined for the seventh shutout win of the season.

Portland struck first, scoring three runs on three singles and a passed ball in the top of the first inning. A sacrifice fly to center field from Allan Castro in the top of the fifth extended a 4-0 lead before Garcia grounded into a force out to score a run in the seventh and put Portland up by five.

Binelas blasted a two-rum bomb to right center field to mark his seventh of the season and put the Sea Dogs up by seven. Castro continued the momentum, recording an RBI single in the top of the ninth to complete the scoring, 8-0.

RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (4-2, 4.82 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out five. RHP Todd Peterson (1-4, 5.46 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.0 inning allowing three runs on three hits while walking two and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs return to FNB Field for game four of a six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators tomorrow, August 30th, 2024. Game four is slated for 7:00pm. Portland will send RHP David Sandlin (0-2, 6.75 ERA) to the mound while Harrisburg will start RHP Kyle Luckham (3-7, 4.22 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.