Flores, Jones Late Game Heroics Lift Patriots To Doubleheader Sweep Over Reading

August 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Rafael Flores on game night

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Rafael Flores on game night(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots swept the Reading Fightin Phils 4-3 and 2-1 in a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ. Game one was a continuation of Wednesday night's contest, suspended in the 5th inning due to rain.

The Patriots have now won four straight games and 11 of their last 14. Four wins matches Somerset's longest win streak of the season, set 7/19-7/24. In Somerset's last 14 games since 8/13, the Patriots bullpen has pitched to a Double-A best 1.21 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with 69 K in 59.1 IP and opponents' batting .131. In their last nine games, Patriots pitchers have thrown to a 1.84 ERA with 98 K in 78.1 IP.

Rafael Flores' walk-off single in the 10th inning of game one accounted for the Patriots sixth walk-off winner of the season. The Patriots stole four bases in both ends of the doubleheader and have 26 SB over their last eight games.

RHP Cam Schlittler (4.1 IP, 2 R, 7 H, 0 BB, 5 K) did not factor into a decision in game one.

RHP Bailey Dees (6 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 3 BB, 7 K) picked up his sixth win of the season in game two, firing 6 IP of one-run ball with 7 K. Over his last two starts, Dees has allowed 1 ER over 11.1 IP (0.79 ERA) with 17 K and only 5 H allowed. In three starts vs. REA this season, Dees has posted a 2.81 ERA in 16 IP with 19 K. Dees' 133 K lead the Eastern League, while he ranks among league leaders with 126.1 IP (6th) and .229 AVG (5th). Dees has struck out 7+ six times this season.

1B Anthony Rizzo (0-for-2) played four innings at first base in his fourth game of MLB rehab assignment.

3B Jon Berti (0-for-2, BB, R) played four innings at third base in his fourth game of MLB rehab assignment.

CF Spencer Jones (4-for-7, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 SB) recorded multiple hits in each end of the doubleheader. Jones has supplied the Patriots go-ahead hit in three of Somerset's last four games, including a go-ahead RBI single on Sunday, go-ahead two-run triple on Tuesday, and go-ahead RBI double in game two of Thursday's doubleheader. Over the first three games of Somerset's series with Reading, Jones is 7-for-11 with 4 RBI and 4 XBH. Jones has six multi-hit games over his last nine contests and a team-leading 30 total multi-hit performances this season. Jones has reached base in six straight and 10 of his last 11 games. The Yankees No. 2 prospect is batting .333/.404/.524 in August with 2 HR, 16 RBI, 11 XBH, and 11 R. Jones has registered an RBI in five straight games with 7 RBI over that span.

C/1B Rafael Flores (2-for-7, RBI, BB, SB) supplied the walk-off single in the 10th inning of game one as part of a two-hit day. Flores' game winner marked his third walk-off hit for the Patriots this season. Flores notched his 11th multi-hit game this season with Somerset.

RF/DH Jared Wegner (4-for-6, 2B, R, 2 SB) went 3-for-4 with a 111 MPH double in game one. Wegner has hit safely in three straight games. Game one marked Wegner's 11th multi-hit game of the season.

2B Anthony Seigler (2-for-7) extended his hit streak to five games and on-base streak to eight games. Over his five-game hit streak, Seigler is 8-for-18 (.444) with 2 RBI and 2 R. Over his last 14 games, Seigler is batting .362 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 8 R, and a 1.051 OPS.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.