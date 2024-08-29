Guerrero Has Three Hits Including 3-Run Homer in Yard Goats' Victory

August 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford CT - Juan Guerrero has three hits, including a three-run home run, and Blake Adams pitched six innings and allowed just one run as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-1 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. Blake Adams earned his second straight win as he scattered four hits, two walks and recorded five strikeouts helping Hartford to its fourth win in five games. Yard Goats relievers Alec Barger, Evan Shawver and Collin Baumgartner retired nine of ten batters faced with three strikeouts.

In the third inning, the Yard Goats opened the scoring when Warming Bernabel hit an RBI-single off Binghamton starter Luis Moreno, scoring Juan Guerrero to make it 1-0 Hartford.

In the fourth inning, the Yard Goats added to their lead, first Bladimir Restituyo scored on a passed ball that got by Binghamton catcher Kevin Parada making the score 2-0, and then Adael Amador drove a two-run single to right field that scored Zach Kokaska and Nic Kent that made it a 4-0 ballgame.

In the sixth inning, Binghamton scored their only run off Adams when Ryan Clifford hit an RBI-groundout to first base that scored Wyatt Young and cut the lead to 4-1.

In the eighth inning, Hartford added a few insurance runs when Juan Guerrero cranked a three-run home run to right field, his first with the Yard Goats to make it 7-1.

The Yard Goats will continue their series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night August 30th (7:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Princess and Pirates Night! RHP Chase Dollander gets the start for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Joander Suarez who will start for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be streamed live on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP: Adams (2-1)

LP: Moreno (3-6)

Time: 2:29

