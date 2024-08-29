Back-And-Forth Battle Goes to Squirrels in Erie

August 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels pulled ahead in the eighth and held off the Erie SeaWolves for a 8-7 win on Thursday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (56-57, 22-32) picked up their first win at UPMC Park this year, snapping an eight-game road losing streak to the SeaWolves (68-52, 30-23).

With the score tied, 5-5, in the top of the eighth, the Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with two outs against SeaWolves reliever Tyler Owens (Loss, 1-2). Matt Higgins belted a double to left-center, plating all three runs and giving the Flying Squirrels an 8-5 lead.

The SeaWolves responded with an RBI single by Carlos Mendoza in the bottom of the eighth to pull the score to 8-6.

In the bottom of the ninth, Austin Murr hit a two-out, RBI single to pull the SeaWolves within a run. He later stole second, putting runners at second and third, but Cameron Cotter (Save, 3) worked a groundout from Brady Allen to end the game.

On the first pitch of the game, Ismael Munguia hit a solo homer to right, his third with Richmond this year, to open a 1-0 lead.

Allen hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning to move Erie ahead, 2-1.

In the third, Diego Velasquez drove a two-run single to put the Flying Squirrels back on top, 3-2.

Erie pulled ahead, 5-3, with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Mendoza tied the score with an RBI double, Chris Meyers brought in the go-ahead run with a groundout and Eliezer Alfonzo capped the frame with an RBI single.

In the top of the sixth, Munguia evened the score with a two-out, two-run single.

Julio Rodriguez pitched 1.1 scoreless relief innings for Richmond, striking out a pair. Will Bednar (Win, 1-2) picked up the first win of his Double-A career with a scoreless seventh inning, stranding two runners on base.

The Flying Squirrels and SeaWolves continue the series on Friday night. Right-hander Nick Sinacola (5-2, 3.50) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Jackson Jobe (3-2, 2.08). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels return home to face the Akron RubberDucks in their final homestand of the 2024 season next Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

-SQUIRRELS-

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.