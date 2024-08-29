Senators Shut Out by Sea Dogs

August 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators were shut out by the Portland Sea Dogs 8-0 Thursday night at FNB Field. Portland took the early lead with three runs in the 1st inning and didn't look back as the Portland pitching staff held the Sens to five hits.

THE BIG PLAY

Three batters into the game Jhostynxon Garcia hit an RBI single to give Portland the early 1-0 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Yohandy Morales went 2-for-3 with a double... Samuel Reyes threw two shutout innings in relief... Tyler Schoff allowed an unearned run and struck out four in three innings of work... The Sens went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and were out-hit 12-5.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Portland Sea Dogs play game four of their six-game series Friday at 7:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:45 p.m.

