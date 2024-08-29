August 29, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS DROP ANOTHER The Portland Sea Dogs fell to the Harrisburg Senator 3-1 last night at FNB Field. Robert Hassell lll put Harrisburg on the board with a solo blast to left field in the bottom of the third. A solo homer from Jeremy De La Rosa in the bottom of the fourth doubled the Harrisburg edge. Romero launched his first homer at the level to right center field in the top of the sixth. The solo blast cut the Senators lead in half. Harrisburg notched another run in the eighth after scoring a run on a passed ball but despite having the tying run at the plate in the top of the ninth, Portland fell short, 3-1.

CELLUCCI IS DOMINATING LHP Brendan Cellucci had another 2.0 innings shutout appearance last night for the Sea Dogs. Since July 1st, the lefty reliever has made 13 appearances and is 5-0 with two saves and a 0.92 ERA. He has tossed 29.1 innings in that time and has allowed just six runs (three earned) on 18 hits while walking 17 and striking out 42. Cellucci is holding opposing hitters to a .175 average.

BINELAS CONTINUES TO REACH BASE Alex Binelas recorded two more hits Tuesday night in Harrisburg, extending his on base streak to 15 games. During that time, he is hitting .320 with two home runs and 12 RBI.

JORDAN BACK LIKE HE NEVER LEFT After being activated from the Injured List prior to Tuesday night's game, Blaze Jordan extended his on base streak with a single in Harrisburg. During his 11 game on base streak, he is hitting .244 with three doubles, a home run and 11 RBI.

SEA DOGS RANK AMONG THE BEST IN DOUBLE-A Portland hitters rank first and second in a multitude of offensive categories. They lead the Double-A level in doubles (256), RBI (596), SLG (.419), OPS (.764) and are second in average (.260) and hits (1,045). On the mound, the pitching staff ranks second in saves (35), fourth in strikeouts (1,170) and 27th in ERA (4.45).

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite last night's loss, the Portland Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They have a 2.5 game lead over the Somerset Patriots who are in second place. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in third place, 5.0 games back while the Hartford Yard Goats are 6.0 games behind Portland. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in last place, 14.5 games behind the Sea Dogs.

DIGGING DEEPER The Sea Dogs have lost four of their last five games and seven of their last 10. The second place Somerset Patriots have won seven of their last 10 games. Their game last night against the Reading Fightin Phils was suspended in the fifth inning and will be resumed tonight at 4:30pm.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 29, 2003 - Portland tied an Eastern League record by scoring 14 runs in the fourth inning of a 17-2 win over New Haven. The Sea Dogs set new league records for hits (14), extra-base hits (7), total bases (28) and batters in an inning (19). Kevin Haverbusch set a new franchise record with 5 RBI's in one inning.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will start tonight for the Sea Dogs. Gonzalez last pitched on August 23rd against the Somerset Patriots and tossed 5.0 no-hit scoreless innings allowing three walks and striking out six. He has not faced the Senators this season. Gonzalez has not allowed an earned run since August 11th and in his last nine appearances (eight starts) he has tossed 30.0 innings allowing five earned runs on 14 hits while walking 12 and striking out 32.

