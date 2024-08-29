Strong Pitching Propels Akron Past Bowie 3-2

August 29, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks used middle inning runs and a shutdown bullpen to down the Bowie Baysox 3-2 on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron regained the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Yordys Valdes opened the inning with a walk before advancing to second on a sac-bunt by Tyresse Turner. Cooper Ingle lined a single into center to score Valdes and put Akron ahead 3-2.

Mound Presence

Parker Messick got the start for Akron and worked around traffic most of the night. Bowie picked up five hits and four walks against the left-hander, but Messick limited the damage to just two runs (one earned) over four and two-thirds innings while striking out five. Mason Hickman struck out two over a scoreless inning and a third. Lenny Torres Jr. worked two scoreless innings allowing one hit. Jack Leftwich worked out of a ninth inning jam to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

Akron answered Bowie's early run in the bottom of the fourth. Kody Huff opened the inning with a walk before advancing to second on Joe Lampe's sac-bunt. Jorge Burgos lined a two-run home run to Homerville to put the RubberDucks ahead 2-1.

Notebook

Burgos' home run was his first hit, home run and RBI in Double-A...With the win, Akron secures the second half tiebreaker over Bowie and drops the magic number to clinch the second half playoff spot to four...Game Time: 2:39...Attendance: 2,693.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Bowie Baysox on Friday, August 30 at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Austin Peterson (5-2, 2.90 ERA) will take the mound for Akron against Bowie righty Alex Pham (7-3, 4.30 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

